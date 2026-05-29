Utah Royals FC Head to Portland Thorns in a Battle for First Place

Published on May 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC (7-2-2, 23 pts) heads to Providence Park to take on the Portland Thorns (7-2-3, 23 pts) in a battle for first during its last match before the CBA mandated break. As the top two teams in the NWSL, the matchup is sure to be exciting, with the faceoff set for Saturday, May 30 (kickoff at 2:00 p.m. MT).

Utah enters the match following a 2-1 victory over Denver Summit FC at home, the win marking its ninth game unbeaten. The win also moved the Royals to first in the NWSL standings, passing the Portland Thorns after a 3-1 loss to Kansas City Current on Sunday.

Utah came out aggressive against the Summit, scoring first in the 20th minute when attacker Cloè Lacasse won the ball off a Denver defender, giving Mexican international Kiana Palacios an opportunity to strike. She converted the chance with a left-footed shot, giving the Royals an early 1-0 advantage. The goal marked Palacios' first as Royal as well as her first career goal in the NWSL.

Just before halftime, Denver found an equalizer when Yazmeen Ryan struck, converting a cross from Delanie Sheehan, but the Royals remained persistent in the second half, determined to secure the victory. In the 72nd minute, the chance came when a penalty was awarded to Utah after Denver's Ayo Oke fouled Lacasse in the box. Japanese international Mina Tanaka took the kick, converting the penalty, and extending the lead 2-1. Tanaka has been involved in the game-winning goal for five of Utah's seven victories this year. The Japanese international has notched three goals and two assists in the 2026 season, tying her with Portland's Olivia Moultrie.

The results of the match awarded the Royals its seventh win of the season, and continued the Royals historic run of a nine-game unbeaten streak heading into the faceoff against Portland.

After many players experiencing injury in the preseason, Head Coach Jimmy Coenrats has expressed that the current roster is the vision for a healthy and winning Utah Royals team, and showcases what the club has to offer for the remainder of the 2026 season. The results from the match against Denver established the Club as a force to be reckoned with, mounting them into first in the NWSL standings.

The match against Portland will be the true test for the Royals squad as they take the momentum of a nine game unbeaten streak on the road in a defining clash before the international break.

Historically, the Royals have won both visits in Portland in its two regular season matchups at Providence Park, having also avoided defeat in three of its four regular-season meetings during the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Portland enters the matchup with a 7-2-3 record and an impressive season up to this point, however after recently falling to KC Current 3-1 on Sunday, it remains to be seen if they will continue to sit at the top of the league's standings. The Royals are the only one of 13 teams Portland forward Sophia Wilson has faced in her career that she has not scored against. Led by Head Coach Robert Vilahamn, the Portland Thorns will look to move back into first, and continue their strong season record by securing three points during Saturday's matchup.

The contest marks Week 10 of the NWSL regular season, where both sides are hoping to emerge victorious, securing points before the international break.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

WATCH LIVE on ION with Maura Sheridan and Marion Crowder:: Utah Royals FC vs Portland Thorns FC | Providence Park | 2:00 p.m. MT

OR

LISTEN via KSL Sports Radio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) starting at 1:30 p.m. MT

Following Saturday's match, Utah Royals FC will take an extended break from the regular season, returning to play on July 5th with a trip to Chicago Stars at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 29, 2026

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