Angel City Football Club Players Called up to International Duty

Published on May 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) players have received international call-ups for the June international window, representing their respective national teams.

Defender Gisele Thompson has received her ninth senior US Women's National Team call-up following her recent selection in April, when the United States posted a 2-1-0 record against Japan. Thompson was also called up for the SheBelieves Cup, where the U.S. won all three matches against Argentina, Canada, and Colombia. Earlier this year, she appeared in two January friendlies, contributing to a 6-0 win over Paraguay and a 5-0 victory over Chile. The team will face off against Brazil on June 6 at Neo Química Arena in São Paulo and on June 9 at Arena Castelão in Fortaleza.

Defender Evelyn Shores and Forward Taylor Suarez have received call-ups to the U.S. U-23 Women's National Team ahead of upcoming matches in Brazil. The team will travel with the senior team for two matches on June 6 vs Brazil and June 9th against Sport Club Corinthians Paulista.

Shores most recently appeared with the U-23 team for their April matches in Spain, where the United States drew the Netherlands 1-1, drew Denmark 1-1, and defeated France 4-3. Earlier this year, Shores was called into the first U-23 Women's National Team camp of 2026 in Miami and has represented the United States at both the U-23 and U-20 levels. In 2025, she was the only collegiate player named to the U.S. U-23 roster. Shores scored her first international goal in a 2-1 victory over Germany with the U-23 team and previously helped the U-20 USWNT win the 2022 Sud Ladies Cup.

Suarez, who has earned numerous starts as a rookie for Angel City FC, is receiving her second national team call-up since joining the club in January. Suarez is coming off a recent February call-up with the U.S. U-23 Women's National Team, where the squad earned a 1-0 win over Mexico. She has represented the United States at the U-23, U-20, and U-17 levels. Suarez also helped the United States earn a bronze medal at the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup and recorded the game-winning assist in the final of the 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship against Mexico. She later competed at the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, where she scored one goal.

Midfielder Kennedy Fuller is heading to Spain with the U.S. U-20 Women's National Team as the squad continues preparation for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup. Fuller, who has now received two training camp call-ups this year in preparation for the tournament, will serve as team captain as the U-20 WNT prepares for matches against Italy, Japan, and New Zealand. Fuller returns to international duty after being called up in 2025 for the Concacaf Women's U-20 Championship in Costa Rica and was also part of the U-20 squad that earned a 1-0 victory over China during the December FIFA window. In 2024, Fuller helped the United States secure a third-place finish at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, where she led the team with four goals and earned the Silver Boot as the tournament's second-leading scorer.

Forward Claire Emslie makes her return to the international stage with the Scotland Women's National Team during the upcoming 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying match following maternity leave. Emslie has earned 66 caps and scored 16 goals for her country since receiving her first senior call-up in 2013. Her most recent international appearance came in July 2024, when Scotland secured a 2-0 victory over Slovakia behind a brace from Emslie. Scotland is set to face Israel on June 5 and June 9 at Bozsik Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

Midfielder Ary Borges is surpassing her 50th appearance for the Brazil Women's National Team after making her senior debut in September 2020. Most recently, Borges represented Brazil in April, where the team defeated South Korea 5-1, with Borges scoring the opening goal, followed by a 6-1 victory over Zambia and a 1-0 win over Canada. Borges played a key role in Brazil's 2022 Copa América Femenina title run and made history at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, scoring her first senior international goal and recording a hat trick in Brazil's 4-0 group stage win over Panama to earn Player of the Match honors. She finished the tournament with three goals and one assist. Borges has also represented Brazil in the FIFA Women's World Cup, Copa América, SheBelieves Cup, and Olympic qualifying competitions. Brazil is set to face off against the United States on June 6 at Neo Química Arena in São Paulo and on June 9 at Arena Castelão in Fortaleza.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 29, 2026

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