Angel City Football Club Converts First Penalty of Season in Loss to Houston

Published on May 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







HOUSTON, TX - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) tallied its first penalty kick goal of the season but lost, 2-1, on a late score by the Houston Dash at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday night.

Houston midfielder Maggie Graham netted the game-winner in the opening minute of second-half stoppage time, dribbling the ball into the ACFC penalty box and slotting it into the bottom-right corner.

Graham's goal deprived Angel City of an opportunity to earn points for the third consecutive match in six days after a 2-1 home victory against the Kansas City Current and a goalless draw in Portland.

"Every game we play is pretty even, and most of the games, we have better numbers than the opponents," said Head Coach Alex Straus, adding, "We need to fix those things, those behaviors, to keep the structure, to stay organized for 94 minutes and make the right decisions. That's what's keeping us from being a top team."

ACFC earned a penalty shot in the 24th minute when Dash defender Leah Klenke pulled down midfielder Kennedy Fuller as she ran onto a chipped ball from defender Evelyn Shores. On the ensuing attempt, midfielder Maiara Niehues calmly buried the ball in the left side of the net to tie the match at 1-1.

It was Angel City's first penalty kick attempt and conversion of the season.

"[Niehues] is great at it, and she's just so composed. That's exactly who you want taking a [penalty kick] for your team," Fuller said. "And it was right after we conceded, and so we needed it, and she just put it in the back of the net."

Goalkeeper Angelina Anderson was a significant factor for ACFC for the third consecutive match, registering five saves.

She made an outstanding stop in the 36th minute, sliding to her right and leaping to bat away a curling shot from Houston defender Avery Patterson that seemed destined for the top-left corner.

Anderson added a crucial save in the 74th minute, diving to her left to deny Dash midfielder Sophie Schmidt from inside the eighteen-yard box.

"It builds a lot of confidence for the team," said Fuller of Anderson's timely stops. "Because it is hard as a goalkeeper, and so when she makes a save, we're able to kind of feed off that energy and want to go score goals."

ACFC had the lion's share of the opportunities in the first half, controlling 56 percent of the possession and outshooting Houston, 7-2.

Forward Kat Rader gave Houston the lead in the 17th minute. Dash attacker Kate Faase sent her a low pass from the right side of the penalty box, and Rader carried the ball over to the left post and chipped it over Anderson for the opening score.

Angel City will close out its six-match month with a home tilt against the North Carolina Courage at 4 p.m. PT on Sunday, May 31. The contest at BMO Stadium will be televised on Victory+.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 23, 2026

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