Racing Comes up Just Short to NC Courage in First Home Defeat

Published on May 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release









Racing Louisville FC in action

(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: NWSL) Racing Louisville FC in action(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: NWSL)

In a league as competitive as the NWSL, games are often decided by the thinnest of margins.

On Saturday afternoon at Lynn Family Stadium, Racing Louisville FC found that out once again, falling for the first time at home this season by a 2-1 score to the North Carolina Courage.

Two transition moments by North Carolina did the hosts in - first, Swede Evelyn Ijeh inside 15 minutes, then Ashley Sanchez with the eventual winner just before the final 10 minutes. Captain Arin Wright pulled a goal back for Racing in stoppage time, but unfortunately, it was too late to fully rally.

"Sometimes we can be our own worst enemy," said head coach Bev Yanez. "I don't feel like a team broke us down. I don't think that we should've been in the position to be 2-0 down. To then climb back, get that goal, amazing adversity, resilience.

"... I think it's just, again, we keep speaking about it - it's the finest margins right now. Unfortunately, put ourselves in a position to go 2-0 down. I also thought that the majority of the second half was spent in (North Carolina's) half. Unfortunately, it's a cruel sport, isn't it? ... So I just feel like those moments (the conceded goals) we caused a bit on our own."

Racing (2-7-1, 7 points) has suffered each of its losses by a single goal. This defeat also snapped a six-game home unbeaten streak dating back to last season.

Racing did grow into Saturday's game, out-shooting the visitors 17-11 while achieving significantly more final third entries: 62 to 39.

But Ijeh converted the Courage's first of two goals on the counter Saturday in the 13th minute, wrapping a shot around Jordyn Bloomer for the opener.

Frustratingly, nine minutes later, Bloomer was forced off due to injury. She made way for Maddie Prohaska to make her NWSL debut between the Louisville sticks. Prohaska showed great confidence throughout in net, stepping in for the standout Bloomer as the hosts battled back into the match.

Sanchez capitalized on a transition again for NC's decisive, 78th-minute goal. It was the forward's seventh finish of the season through 10 games.

Racing did ask the Courage more questions in the second half. At a time, midway through the final period, more than 50% of the game's action was played in the visitors' defensive third across a 15-minute span. Louisville took 11 of its 17 shots in the last 45 minutes.

"For us, it's just the details again," vice captain Lauren Milliet said. "Obviously, they're (the Courage) good in transition, good in tight spaces. ... I don't think besides those couple chances they had any other really quality chances. I think on the flip side for us, we had a couple really quality chances, and we didn't finish them."

The pressure paid off late when Katie O'Kane found Wright darting in for a header in the first minute of second-half stoppage time. It marked not only Wright's first goal of 2026 but the club's fifth goal in the final 15 minutes of play - more than any NWSL team this year.

"Really proud of the team for the energy we brought this game," Wright said. "I think you could see we had most of the possession in their half of the field. We just have to be more clinical and just thoughtful about what we're doing when we have the ball and not forcing it. ... I think everyone gave the best they could. We've just got to start to get results."

Racing wraps up play ahead of a month-plus summer hiatus next Friday at Lynn Family Stadium, as expansion side Denver Summit FC comes to town for the first time. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video.

The final match until July will serve as Pride Night. The first 2,000 fans will receive a complimentary Pride bandana, thanks to U.S. Bank. Postgame fireworks will follow the final whistle. For tickets and more information, visit RacingLouFC.com/pride/.

Game Summary: Racing Louisville FC vs. North Carolina Courage

Date: May 23, 2026

Venue: Lynn Family Stadium

Kickoff: 4 p.m. ET

Weather: 74 degrees, partly cloudy

Attendance: 5,942

Scoring

Racing Louisville FC (0, 1, 1)

North Carolina Courage (1, 1, 2)

Goals:

Racing Louisville FC

90'+1 Arin Wright (Katie O'Kane)

North Carolina Courage

13' Evelyn Ijeh (Manaka Matsukubo)

78' Ashley Sanchez (Feli Rauch)

Lineups

Racing Louisville FC: 24 - Jordyn Bloomer (22' 1 - Maddie Prohaska); 12 - Quincy McMahon (81' 19 - Avery Ciorbu), 8 - Courtney Petersen, 3 - Arin Wright (c), 2 - Lauren Milliet, 26 - Taylor Flint, 10 - Macey Hodge (63' 16 - Maja Lardner), 20 - Katie O'Kane, 4 - Makenna Morris (63' 88 - Audrey McKeen), 13 - Emma Sears, 9 - Kayla Fischer

Subs not used: 30 - Erynn Floyd; 11 - Taylor White, 15 - Mirann Gacioch, 21 - Rachel Hill, 23 - Macy Blackburn

Head coach: Bev Yanez

North Carolina Courage: 1 - Kailen Sheridan (c); 17 - Dani Weatherholt (86' 5 - Cameron Brooks), 12 - Natalia Staude, 16 - Uno Shiragaki, 13 - Ryan Williams, 20 - Shinomi Koyama, 34 - Manaka Matsukubo, 16 - Riley Jackson (86' 14 - Carly Wickenheiser), 2 - Ashley Sanchez (86' 9 - Olivia Wingate), 10 - Evelyn Ijeh (82' 6 - Ivy Younce), 35 - Ally Schlegel (68' 11 - Feli Rauch)

Subs not used: 99 - Madison White; 8 - Chioma Okafor, 80 - Oli Peña

Head coach: Mak Lind

Stats Summary: Racing Louisville FC / North Carolina Courage

Shots: 17 / 11

Shots on Goal: 3 / 4

Expected goals: 1.49 / 1.37

Possession: 47.3% / 52.7%

Fouls: 9 / 8

Offside: 1 / 0

Corners: 8 / 2

Discipline Summary

Racing Louisville FC:

8' Quincy McMahon (yellow)

North Carolina Courage:

39' Riley Jackson (yellow)

87' Uno Shiragaki (yellow)

Match referee: Ekaterina Koroleva

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 23, 2026

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