Angel City Football Club Loses Close Match to San Diego Wave FC

Published on May 9, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES, CA - In a fiercely contested match between two Southern California rivals, San Diego Wave FC topped Angel City Football Club (ACFC), 2-1, Saturday evening at BMO Stadium.

The Wave netted the gamewinner in the 81st minute. Defender Mimi Van Zanten headed the ball in at the right post on a lofted cross from forward Dudinha.

Saturday's match marked Angel City's fifth consecutive contest that was decided by just one goal.

"It's a good reality check for us, and it's still early in the year," ACFC midfielder Nealy Martin said. "We can choose to go one of two ways. And I'm really confident in this group and the culture we've built here, and I think that we'll stick together and tough it out."

Defender Emily Sams registered an equalizer just minutes after San Diego broke the scoreless tie. Poaching a Wave clearance from an ACFC corner, defender Sarah Gorden chipped a high cross to the left post. Sams slid onto the bouncing ball and drove it past San Diego goalkeeper DiDi Haračić to level the match at 1-1 in the 54th minute. The assist marked the first of Gorden's professional career.

Dudinha tallied the opening goal in the 49th minute. The Brazilian attacker made a run from the left side of the eighteen-yard box and fired a shot that was deflected into the Angel City net, giving the Wave the 1-0 lead.

"The [equalizing] goal was a bright spot," Gorden said, adding, "But it's hard not to look past the disappointment of the result overall."

Both teams had strong opportunities to score in the opening 45 minutes.

Forward Taylor Suarez generated one of Angel City's best chances of the first half in the 38th minute, winning the ball outside of the box before launching an uncontested shot from near the penalty spot. But Haračić was able to block the ball away for a corner.

Gorden made a key play in the ACFC penalty box in the 23rd minute, blocking a shot from close range by Dudinha. The Brazilian attacker won the ball near midfield and appeared to be in on goal after a long run before Gorden closed the gap.

Sams also made a timely tackle against Dudinha in the 12th minute, keeping the potent Wave offense at bay early in the match.

"We were very, very happy with our first half," Head Coach Alex Straus said, adding, "We are getting into where we believe we can be - back in that rhythm."

Forward Claire Emslie made her return to the field, suiting up for the first time since becoming a mother. Emslie welcomed her son, Jamie, in December 2025.

Attacker Jun Endo made her first start of the season under a minutes restriction, marking continued progress in her recovery from injury. She played the entire first half before being replaced by forward Prisca Chilufya.

San Diego was led on the sidelines by former ACFC Head Coach Becki Tweed. She stepped in for Wave Head Coach Jonas Eidevall, who was serving a one-game suspension for a red card.

ACFC will play in its first road game since early April next weekend, when the club will travel to Oregon to face Portland Thorns FC. The match is on Sunday, May 17, at 3 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2.

Starting XI

Angelina Anderson, Sarah Gorden (C), Emily Sams, Gisele Thompson, Evelyn Shores, Nealy Martin, Ary Borges, Kennedy Fuller, Taylor Suarez, Jun Endo, Sveindis Jonsdottir







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 9, 2026

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