San Diego Wave FC Earn a 2-1 Win at Angel City FC in Southern California Derby

Published on May 9, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release









San Diego Wave FC's Kennedy Wesley and Lia Godfrey on game night

(San Diego Wave FC) San Diego Wave FC's Kennedy Wesley and Lia Godfrey on game night(San Diego Wave FC)

LOS ANGELES - San Diego Wave FC earn 2-1 victory over Angel City FC at BMO Stadium with a goal and assist from Dudinha and a game-winning first professional goal by rookie Mimi Van Zanten.

San Diego opened the scoring shortly after halftime when Brazilian forward Dudinha dribbled toward the Angel City penalty area, beating two defenders before sending a shot on goal that deflected off defender Sarah Gorden and into the back of the net. The goal marked Dudinha's third of the season, while midfielder Kimmi Ascanio recorded her third assist of the year.

Angel City found an equalizer nearly five minutes later after regaining possession following a corner kick. Gorden delivered a first-time cross toward the back post that fell to Emily Sams, who finished from close range to level the match at 1-1.

The Wave secured the win in stoppage time when Lia Godfrey found Dudinha with space along the left wing, allowing the Brazilian attacker to drive the attack forward before delivering a ball across the front of goal. Rookie Mimi Van Zanten beat both her defender and the goalkeeper to the ball, finishing the chance for her first professional goal and the game-winner.

Next on the schedule: San Diego return to Snapdragon Stadium to host the Washington Spirit on Friday, May 15. The match will highlight the Club's annual AANHPI night, presented by Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, and is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 p.m. PT with tickets available for purchase here. The game will be broadcast live on Victory+.

Social: Twitter - @sandiegowavefc | Instagram - @sandiegowavefc | Facebook

Notes:

Defender Mimi Van Zaten scored her the first goal of her professional career in tonight's match and secured the game-winner.

Forward Dudinha scored her third goal of the season which made for the 200th goal scored by a Brazilian player in the NWSL.

Dudinha assisted her fourth goal of the season, tied for the most in the league with Portland's Olivia Moultrie. She sits in third for most goal contributions (3 goals, 4 assists) in the league.

Midfielder Kimmi Ascanio recorded her third assist of the 2026 season.

San Diego is the first team in the NWSL this season to have two rookies score along with the most with game-winning goals by rookies (Godfrey (3), Van Zanten (1)).

Assistant coach Becki Tweed served as interim head coach for San Diego tonight with head coach Jonas Eidevall serving a red card suspension. Box Score:

Angel City FC 1:2 San Diego Wave FC

Scoring Summary:

SD - Dudinha (3) (Ascanio, 3) 49'

LA - Sams (1) (Gorden, 1) 54'

SD - Van Zanten (1) (Dudinha, 4) 81'

Misconduct Summary:

None

San Diego Wave FC: GK Haračić, D Morroni D McNabb, D Wesley, D Van Zanten, M Ascanio, M Dali ©, M Corley (Godfrey HT), F Dudinha (Fusco 90+5'), F Ludmila (Byars HT), F Porthilo (Barcenas 63')

Subs not used: GK Agudelo, D Arias, D Pickett, M Fazer, M Wynalda

Angel City FC: GK Anderson, D Shores, D Gordon ©, D Sams, D Thompson, M Martin (Emslie 88'), M Borges, M Fuller (Tiernan 68'), F Suarez (Phair 76'), F Jonsdottir, F Endo (Chilufya HT)

Subs not used: GK Nguyen, GK Seabert, D Mattice, D Cherry, M Lageyre

Stats Summary: LA / SD

Shots: 10 / 11

Shots on Target: 3 / 5

Saves: 2 / 3

Corners: 7 / 1

Fouls: 20 / 8

Offsides: 0 / 3

Possession: 44.5% / 55.5%

Attendance: 17,169

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 9, 2026

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