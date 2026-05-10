Boston Legacy Secure First Road Point in 1-1 Tie with Gotham

Published on May 9, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC News Release







Harrison, NJ - Boston kicked off their eighth match with a strong and consistent attacking effort. Gotham remained on the defensive, displaying less attacking intensity in the opening minutes.

Gotham created an early series of opportunities but were kept out by Casey Murphy. The next few minutes saw Boston settle into the game, exhibiting more patience while maintaining their aggressive mindset.

Gotham was the first on the board in the 37' when Jaedyn Shaw finished off a rebound while Casey Murphy recovered on the ground from her initial save. Boston responded minutes later when Barbara Olivieri's cross found its target in an onrushing Alba Caño, who poked it into the bottom corner off the post. With the score even at 1-1, both teams upped their physicality. Two yellow cards were issued (Laís Araújo, Alba Caño) in the minutes before halftime.

Boston made their first substitutions at 57', sending Jorelyn Carabali in for Sammy Smith and Aïssata Traoré in for Barbara Olivieri. Gutierres dropped back to allow Traoré to take on the highest position on the field. Pressure from both teams followed, with Boston finding an opportunity in the box in the 64' that was ultimately claimed by Gotham's goalkeeper.

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The Legacy created a quality opportunity to take the lead in the 67' when Nichelle Prince won a chippy one-on-one in the corner to beat her defender inside the box. Prince delivered a short cross to Josefine Hasbo, who made good contact but saw her shot deflected. Minutes later, Casey Murphy was forced into action, leaping to punch away a strong, bending strike aimed at the far post.

Traoré kept up the intensity on the attack, particularly capitalizing on moments of transition to lead the Legacy up the field. Another round of Boston subs took the field in the 86': Amanda Allen on for Gutierres, Chloe Ricketts on for Caño.

In the final minutes of regulation, Boston's defense put on a commanding display. An 88' scramble in the box led to a diving goal-line save from Casey Murphy that rebounded directly to a Gotham attacker within the six-yard box - the follow-up shot was masterfully blocked by a sliding Carabalí right at the post. At 90+4', Carabalí came up big again at the goal line, taking one composed touch before clearing the ball and helping secure the tie for the Legacy.

Starting XI: Casey Murphy, Emerson Elgin, Laís Araújo, Bianca St-Georges, Josefine Hasbo, Annie Karich, Alba Caño, Barbara Olivieri, Sammy Smith, Nichelle Prince (C), Amanda Gutierres

Substitutes: Laurel Ivory, Laurel Ansbrow, Samantha Angel, Jorelyn Carabalí, Aleigh Gambone, Aïssata Traoré, Chloe Ricketts, Ella Stevens, Amanda Allen

BY THE NUMBERS

Shots: Boston Legacy 6, Gotham 17

Shots on goal: Boston Legacy 4, Gotham 7

Corner Kicks: Boston Legacy 3, Gotham 11

Fouls: Boston Legacy 21, Gotham 13

Yellow Cards: Boston Legacy 4, Gotham 0

Red Cards: None

Saves: Boston Legacy 6, Gotham 3

UP NEXT

The Legacy will return home to play the Orlando Pride at 7:00 PM ET on May 12 at Gillette Stadium. May 12 is also Noite Do Brasil, a vibrant tribute to Brazilian culture featuring traditional Brazilian music, performances, and demonstrations at FanFest, during the match, and at halftime as a true celebration of the marriage between Brazil and the beautiful game.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 9, 2026

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