Schpansky Returns to Starting Lineup for Boston Matchup

Published on May 9, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







HARRISON, N.J. - Gotham FC will look to continue its strong run of form Saturday night, with Sarah Schupansky making her first start since March to replace an injured Rose Lavelle as the club hosts Boston Legacy FC at 6:30 p.m. at Sports Illustrated Stadium for Club & Country, presented by TYLENOL®.

Schupansky's inclusion is the only change to the starting XI named by head coach Juan Carlos Amorós, after Lavelle was ruled out with a hamstring injury. U.S. Women's National Team veteran defender Emily Sonnett also returns to the matchday squad as a substitute after missing the last three matches with a lower leg injury.

Gotham FC (4-2-2, 14 points) enters the weekend having recorded three consecutive wins and a league-record six shoutouts in its first eight games. A win could push Gotham as high as second in the NWSL standings.

ION will carry the national broadcast.

Against Boston, Gotham FC again turns to a familiar attacking trio featuring rookie Jordynn Dudley and Jaedyn Shaw on the wings alongside Spanish striker Esther González. Dudley, the NWSL Rookie of the Month for April, has contributed to a goal in each of her last three starts (1 goal, 2 assists), including an assist to Shaw for Gotham's winning goal this past Sunday vs. Racing Louisville. Gonzalez, who has two goals this season, notched the game-winner in the club's 1-0 victory over Boston in its season opener at Gillette Stadium.

Schupansky will join midfield anchors Savannah McCaskill and Jaelin Howell, who have started together in every regular season match this season. McCaskill is also one goal shy from 20 regular-season goals for her career.

Ann-Katrin Berger will make her 55th NWSL regular season start in goal against Boston, bolstered by a backline featuring Guro Reiten and Midge Purce flanking center backs Jess Carter and captain Tierna Davidson. Since this quartet's first appearance on April 25, Gotham has allowed just one shot on target, becoming the second team in NWSL history to face fewer than two shots on target in three straight matches.

In addition to Sonnett, reigning NWSL Rookie of the Year Lilly Reale is available off the bench, which also includes goalkeeper Shelby Hogan; midfielders Sofia Cook and Talia Sommer; and forwards Khyah Harper, Andrea Kitahata, Katie Lampson and Mak Whitham.

Defenders Bruninha and Mandy Freeman were previously listed as out on the player availability report along with Lavelle. Defender Kayla Duran (knee) and midfielder Taryn Torres (knee) are both on the season-ending injury list.

Gotham FC lineup vs. Boston Legacy

30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK)

23 - Midge Purce

27 - Jess Carter

15 - Tierna Davidson (c)

18 - Guro Reiten

7 - Jaelin Howell

11 - Sarah Schupansky

13 - Savannah McCaskill

2 - Jordynn Dudley

9 - Esther González

10 - Jaedyn Shaw

Substitutes: 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK); 4 - Lilly Reale, 6 - Emily Sonnett, 14 - Talia Sommer, 17 - Mak Whitham, 21 - Sofia Cook, 24 - Andrea Kitahata, 28 - Katie Lampson, 34 - Khyah Harper







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 9, 2026

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