Reign FC Hosts Washington Spirit at Lumen Field on Sunday

Published on May 9, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC returns to Lumen Field to host its second annual Mother's Day Match against the Washington Spirit on Sunday, May 10 (4:00 p.m. PT / Victory+, 950 KJR AM). The match marks the first of back-to-back home contests for Seattle, with Laura Harvey set to coach her 300th NWSL match across all competitions (252 with Reign FC, 48 with Utah Royals FC), becoming the first head coach in league history to reach the milestone.

Reign FC (3-2-2, 11 points) enters the match following a scoreless draw against the Houston Dash on May 1 at Shell Energy Stadium. Despite heavy rain, Seattle held Houston off the scoresheet behind a five-save performance from Claudia Dickey, who recorded her third shutout of the season. Dickey now sits three saves shy of becoming the 13th goalkeeper in NWSL history to record 200 saves with a single club.

The Spirit (4-1-3, 15 points) enters the match on a four-game winning streak, most recently earning a 4-2 road victory over the Orlando Pride on May 2. Following a 90-minute weather delay, Sofia Cantore scored twice for Washington in the opening six minutes, recording the fastest brace in league history. After Orlando leveled the match before halftime, the Spirit responded with two second-half goals to secure the win.

Sunday's match marks the first of two meetings between the clubs this month and the 35th all-time match across all NWSL competitions. Seattle holds a 14-12-8 advantage in the series and has outscored Washington 48-40. The two sides last met on September 7, 2025 at Audi Field, where Trinity Rodman recorded a brace in a 2-0 Spirit victory.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

National: Victory+

Talent: Josh Eastern & Jill Loyden

Local: 950 KJR AM

Talent: Jackson Felts, Stephanie Verdoia & Kwame Appiah







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 9, 2026

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