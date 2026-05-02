Reign FC Earns Point in Scoreless Draw with Houston Dash Friday Night

Published on May 1, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







HOUSTON - Reign FC (3-2-2, 11 points) played to a scoreless draw against the Houston Dash (3-2-1, 10 points) on Friday night at Shell Energy Stadium in the first meeting between the two sides this season. Claudia Dickey recorded her third shutout of the season with five saves, extending her NWSL regular season club records to 16 shutouts and 197 saves.

The club returns to Seattle for back-to-back home matches at Lumen Field, beginning with a Mother's Day Match against the Washington Spirit on Sunday, May 10 (4:00 p.m. PT / Victory+, 950 KJR AM).

MATCH NOTES

DIFFERENT XI: Reign FC has fielded a different starting XI in each of its seven matches of the 2026 season, continuing to showcase the club's depth. Six players have started all seven games - Claudia Dickey, Sam Meza and the full backline of Phoebe McClernon, Madison Curry, Sofia Huerta and Emily Mason.

CLAUDIA DICKEY: Claudia Dickey recorded her third shutout of the season with five saves, tied for her second-most in a match this year. She extended her NWSL regular season club records to 16 shutouts and 197 saves.

SERIES: With tonight's result, Reign FC now holds a record of 18-6-6 against the Houston Dash across all competitions.

UP NEXT: Reign FC (3-2-2, 11 points) returns home for back-to-back games at Lumen Field, beginning with a Mother's Day Match against the Washington Spirit (3-1-3, 12 points) on Sunday, May 10 (4:00 p.m. PT / Victory+, 950 KJR AM).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Reign FC 0 - Houston Dash 0

Friday, May 1, 2026

Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

Referee: Abdou Ndiaye

Assistants: Melissa Beck, Karsten Gillwald

Fourth Official: Muhammed Kaleia

VAR: Elton Garcia

Attendance: 5,465

Weather: 61 degrees and heavy rain

SCORING SUMMARY

None

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA - Ainsley McCammon (caution) 28'

SEA - Maddie Mercado (caution) 40'

SEA - Sofia Huerta (caution) 51'

SEA - Madison Curry (caution) 68'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Reign FC - Claudia Dickey; Sofia Huerta ©, Emily Mason, Phoebe McClernon, Madison Curry; Ainsley McCammon (Angharad James-Turner 81'), Sam Meza; Maddie Mercado, Maddie Dahlien (Nerilia Mondesir 66'), Emeri Adames (Brittany Ratcliffe 81'), Mia Fishel (Sally Menti 66')

Substitutes not used: Cassie Miller, Holly Ward, Ryanne Brown, Shae Holmes, Sofia Cedeño

Total shots: 16

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 10

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 7

Saves: 5

Houston Dash - Jane Campbell ©; Leah Klenke, Malia Berkely, Avery Patterson, Lisa Boattin (Paige Nielsen 62'); Kiki Van Zanten (Messiah Bright 81'), Maggie Graham (Sarah Puntigam 74'), Danielle Colaprico (Cate Hardin 73'), Linda Ullmark; Kat Rader, Kate Faasse (Clarissa Larisey 62')

Substitutes not used: Caroline DeLisle, Allysha Chapman, Emina Ekić, Sophie Schmidt

Total shots: 20

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 11

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 5

Saves: 5

- REIGN FC -







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 1, 2026

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