Reign FC Earns Point in Scoreless Draw with Houston Dash Friday Night
Published on May 1, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC News Release
HOUSTON - Reign FC (3-2-2, 11 points) played to a scoreless draw against the Houston Dash (3-2-1, 10 points) on Friday night at Shell Energy Stadium in the first meeting between the two sides this season. Claudia Dickey recorded her third shutout of the season with five saves, extending her NWSL regular season club records to 16 shutouts and 197 saves.
The club returns to Seattle for back-to-back home matches at Lumen Field, beginning with a Mother's Day Match against the Washington Spirit on Sunday, May 10 (4:00 p.m. PT / Victory+, 950 KJR AM).
MATCH NOTES
DIFFERENT XI: Reign FC has fielded a different starting XI in each of its seven matches of the 2026 season, continuing to showcase the club's depth. Six players have started all seven games - Claudia Dickey, Sam Meza and the full backline of Phoebe McClernon, Madison Curry, Sofia Huerta and Emily Mason.
CLAUDIA DICKEY: Claudia Dickey recorded her third shutout of the season with five saves, tied for her second-most in a match this year. She extended her NWSL regular season club records to 16 shutouts and 197 saves.
SERIES: With tonight's result, Reign FC now holds a record of 18-6-6 against the Houston Dash across all competitions.
UP NEXT: Reign FC (3-2-2, 11 points) returns home for back-to-back games at Lumen Field, beginning with a Mother's Day Match against the Washington Spirit (3-1-3, 12 points) on Sunday, May 10 (4:00 p.m. PT / Victory+, 950 KJR AM).
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Reign FC 0 - Houston Dash 0
Friday, May 1, 2026
Venue: Shell Energy Stadium
Referee: Abdou Ndiaye
Assistants: Melissa Beck, Karsten Gillwald
Fourth Official: Muhammed Kaleia
VAR: Elton Garcia
Attendance: 5,465
Weather: 61 degrees and heavy rain
SCORING SUMMARY
None
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
SEA - Ainsley McCammon (caution) 28'
SEA - Maddie Mercado (caution) 40'
SEA - Sofia Huerta (caution) 51'
SEA - Madison Curry (caution) 68'
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Reign FC - Claudia Dickey; Sofia Huerta ©, Emily Mason, Phoebe McClernon, Madison Curry; Ainsley McCammon (Angharad James-Turner 81'), Sam Meza; Maddie Mercado, Maddie Dahlien (Nerilia Mondesir 66'), Emeri Adames (Brittany Ratcliffe 81'), Mia Fishel (Sally Menti 66')
Substitutes not used: Cassie Miller, Holly Ward, Ryanne Brown, Shae Holmes, Sofia Cedeño
Total shots: 16
Shots on goal: 5
Fouls: 10
Offside: 2
Corner-kicks: 7
Saves: 5
Houston Dash - Jane Campbell ©; Leah Klenke, Malia Berkely, Avery Patterson, Lisa Boattin (Paige Nielsen 62'); Kiki Van Zanten (Messiah Bright 81'), Maggie Graham (Sarah Puntigam 74'), Danielle Colaprico (Cate Hardin 73'), Linda Ullmark; Kat Rader, Kate Faasse (Clarissa Larisey 62')
Substitutes not used: Caroline DeLisle, Allysha Chapman, Emina Ekić, Sophie Schmidt
Total shots: 20
Shots on goal: 5
Fouls: 11
Offside: 1
Corner-kicks: 5
Saves: 5
- REIGN FC -
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