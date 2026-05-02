Houston Dash Earn Third Clean Sheet of the Season

Published on May 1, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash earned their third clean sheet of the season earlier this evening following a scoreless draw with Seattle Reign FC at Shell Energy Stadium.

Tonight's match saw midfielder Sarah Puntigam make her 50th regular season appearance entering the match in the second half and goalkeeper Jane Campbell earned her 45th regular season shutout.

Campbell was called into action in the opening seconds of the match to deny Phoebe Mercado's effort from outside the box. That was the first of five saves for the Dash captain.

Houston created its first opportunity of the night in the second minute as midfielder Linda Ullmark found space outside the box for a right-footed strike, but goalkeeper Claudia Dickey was well positioned to make the save.

The Dash earned a free kick in the seventh minute, and forward Kat Rader stepped up to take it, but her attempt was blocked by Dickey.

Campbell was called upon again shortly after, making back-to-back saves to deny McCammon's effort on target. She later came up with another stop to block Madison Curry's low attempt toward the center of the net.

Midfielder Kiki Van Zanten threatened to create an opportunity in the final third in the 32nd minute after getting on the end of a long ball from defender Malia Berkely. Van Zanten dribbled centrally to navigate through Seattle's backline but couldn't find the breakthrough. Van Zanten currently leads the team in goals scored with four.

Houston created one of its final chances of the first half as Rader received a long ball near the corner of the box and found midfielder Maggie Graham. Graham connected with forward Kate Faasse, whose header ultimately found Ullmark, but her effort was deflected.

Houston threatened early in the second half following a corner kick from defender Lisa Boattin. Her delivery into the box was deflected and fell to Ullmark, but her final effort could not find the breakthrough. Ullmark had another opportunity in the 57th minute with a shot in the final third.

Berkely created a chance in the 64th minute with a right-footed strike that went over the crossbar. Defender Avery Patterson nearly found the opening goal 10 minutes later with an effort toward the top corner, but her shot struck the woodwork. Houston threatened again as Van Zanten dribbled down the left flank and past the backline, but Dickey was well positioned to deny her left footed shot.

Puntigam tested the goalkeeper in the 87th minute with a header inside the box. Notably, Houston's most recent late goal came from Puntigam's stoppage-time penalty (90+9') that secured the game-winner against Racing Louisville FC.

Houston's final chance of the night came in second-half stoppage time as defender Cate Hardin redirected a header inside the box, but the effort could not find the back of the net.

The Dash next travel to face Utah Royals FC on Wednesday, May 6, at America First Field for their first midweek match up of the season, with kickoff scheduled for 9:00 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the match live on Paramount+. The team returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, May 9 to host Denver Summit FC for Inspiring Women's Night, presented by United Airlines. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. CT. Tickets for that match and all Houston Dash matches are available HERE via Tixr, the Club's official ticket provider.

---

Houston Dash (3-2-1; 10 pts.) 0-0 Seattle Reign FC (3-2-2; 11 pts.)

NWSL Regular Season - Game 6

Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas

Attendance: 5,465

TEAM 1H 2H FT

Houston Dash 0 0 0

Seattle Reign FC 0 0 0

Houston Dash: Jane Campbell (c); Lisa Boattin (Paige Nielsen 62'), Leah Klenke, Malia Berkely, Avery Patterson; Kat Rader, Maggie Graham (Sarah Puntigam 74'), Danny Colaprico (Cate Hardin 73'), Linda Ullmark; Kiki Van Zanten (Messiah Bright 81'), Kate Faasse (Clarissa Larisey 62')

Unused substitutes: Caroline DeLisle, Allysha Chapman, Emina Ekic, Sophie Schmidt

Seattle Reign FC: Claudia Dickey; Madison Curry, Phoebe McClernon, Emily Mason, Sofia Huerta (c); Sam Meza, Maddie Mercado, Ainsley McCammon (Angharad James-Turner 81'); Emeri Adames (Brittany Ratclife 81'), Mia Fishel (Sally Menti 66'), Maddie Dahlien (Nerilla Mondesir 66')

Unused substitutes: Cassie Miller, Holly Ward, Ryanne Brown, Shae Holmes, Sofia Cedeño

DISCIPLINE:

SEA: Ainsley McCammon (caution; foul) 28'

SEA: Maddie Mercado (caution; foul) 39'

SEA: Sofia Huerta (caution; foul) 51'

SEA: Madison Curry (caution; foul) 68'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Abdou Ndiaye

Assistant: Melissa Beck

Assistant: Karsten Gillwald

Fourth Official: Muhammad Kaleia

VAR: Elton Garcia

Weather: 59 degrees, thunderstorms







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.