Portland Thorns and Portland Fire Open Nominations for 2026 EmpowHER Awards Presented by Kaiser Permanente

Published on May 1, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns and Portland Fire today announced that nominations are officially open for the 2026 EmpowHER Awards, presented by Kaiser Permanente. The awards are an annual initiative recognizing girls and women making a meaningful impact across the Portland community.

Rooted in the belief that "if you can see it, you can be it," the EmpowHER Awards spotlight leaders, mentors, and changemakers across industries-elevating those driving progress and expanding opportunity for the next generation.

"When women and girls are empowered, entire communities thrive," said Wendy Watson, president of Kaiser Permanente Northwest. "The EmpowHER Awards celebrate the women and girls who are leading, mentoring, and inspiring others every day. Through our partnership with RAJ Sports, we're proud to elevate their stories and invest in a future where the next generation can see what's possible and pursue it with confidence."

Starting May 1, community members can nominate individuals, teams, nonprofits, and small businesses across Oregon and Southwest Washington at the Thorns and Fire websites. Nominations close June 5, and winners will be celebrated at an event on August 21, with more details to be announced.

The EmpowHER Awards will recognize honorees across 8 categories, celebrating a wide range of impact-from emerging youth leaders and community connectors to athletes, mothers, and organizations advancing equity for girls and women in sport and beyond.

Award categories include:

Carl's Jr Rising Star Award

Chime Community Impact Award

Kaiser Permanente Community Health Impact Award

Lashify Athlete of the Year Award

Nuna Baby Mom of the Year Award

Portland Petfood Company Second Stage Award

Toyota Limitless Possibilities Award

Xfinity Community Connection Award

All nominations follow a streamlined submission process designed to reduce barriers and encourage broad participation, including a short, written entry on why the nominee deserves recognition.

Following the submission period, nominees will be reviewed by an internal committee across community impact, communications, and partnerships, with final winners selected by the Her Voice Council.

Winners and their nominators will be invited to attend the EmpowHER Awards event, an evening designed to bring together community leaders, partners, and young girls for a night of recognition, connection, and storytelling.

The event will feature a mix of award presentations, networking opportunities, and programming aimed at building meaningful connections across generations.

For more information or to submit a nomination, visit www.thorns.com/empowher-awards or http://fire.wnba.com/empowher-awards/







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 1, 2026

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