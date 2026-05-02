Bay FC Visits San Diego Wave FC for In-State Clash Sunday on Victory+

Published on May 1, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC takes on an in-state rival in Week Six of NWSL play, visiting San Diego Wave FC on the road at Snapdragon Stadium Sunday. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. PT, and the match will broadcast live as part of the Sunday Night Soccer programming on Victory+, with Josh Eastern and McCall Zerboni on the call.

Bay FC will look to bounce back from a tough road defeat in Week Five to defending champion Gotham FC in New Jersey last Saturday. It does not get easier however, as San Diego currently sits a point back of first place in the league standings. Bay FC has the schedule on its side as Wave FC played midweek in the Pacific Northwest, taking on Portland Thorns FC Wednesday.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bay FC forward Racheal Kundananji: Kundananji returned to the pitch in Week Five, coming off the bench in the second half against Gotham FC and logging 28 minutes. It was her first action since the season opener vs. Denver due to injury. The Zambian remains a difference maker who will always draw defensive attention, which could help open things up for her teammates across the front line.

San Diego Wave FC midfielder Lia Godfrey: Godfrey has been one of the league's top players in the season's early goings, tallying four scores, second in the golden boot race. Alongside teammate Kenza Dali, the rookie has ranked among the league's top creators as well, with ten chances created. She's scored four of her club's seven matches this season and tallied a goal and assist in Week Five vs. Denver.

CLUB RECORD = LEAGUE RECOGNITION Bay FC goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz set a new club record with 12 saves last Saturday vs. Gotham FC, the most by a goalkeeper in club history and tying the NWSL single-match saves record. The previous club mark was 10 saves, set by former Bay FC goalkeeper Lysianne Proulx in the club's inaugural match at Angel City FC March 17, 2024. Silkowitz has stood tall in the club's last two league contests with career marks in each, with her 20 stops standing as the most of any goalkeeper in a two-match span history andstory, and vaulting her to second league wide for the season with 22 saves.

Silkowitz earned league-wide recognition for her performance at Gotham FC, earning her second nomination for Save of the Week for an excellent double effort in the 18th minute. Two diving efforts denied a pair of Gotham FC chances headed for the lower right corner, keeping the match tied as Bay FC withstood presser early on.

GREATER THAN THE GAME

Tuesday, midfielder Hannah Bebar was announced as Bay FC's nominee for the NWSL 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, which recognizes her community service and outstanding character off the pitch. As part of her nomination, Nationwide will donate $5,000 to Bebar's local community partner of choice, Bay Area Women's Sports Initiative (BAWSI). Founded by Bay FC founder Brandi Chastain, BAWSI mobilizes the Bay Area women's sports community to engage, inspire, and empower girls from under-resourced neighborhoods and children with disabilities by providing free, inclusive sports programs that level the playing field and expand access to play.

Fans will have the opportunity to vote for Bebar's work during voting for the Fan Impact Challenge later this season, with the winner receiving $10,000 toward a community organization of their choice. The overall award winner will receive $50,000, which will be donated to the community organization of their choice, and announced during NWSL Championship Weekend. In 2024, Bay FC defender Jen Beattie won both the fan vote and the overall award for her work in breast cancer awareness and education and for her partnership with the local community organization Pink Ribbon Good.

KNOW YOUR OPPONENT

San Diego suffered a midweek defeat at Portland Wednesday, bumping the club back a spot in the standings from first to second. Entering the week, San Diego was arguably the league's top club on both ends of the pitch. Wave's FC's 11 goals, eight assists and 19 big chances are each just one back of the league lead, while defensively the club has been excellent, tallying two shutouts while allowing the fewest shots on target of any club in the league. Four players on its roster boast multiple scoring contributions for the season - Godfrey, forwards Dudinha and Melanie Barcenas, and midfielder Kimmi Ascanio.

WHERE TO WATCH

Bay FC fans looking to cheer on Bay FC across the region this weekend can catch all the action from seven viewing locations in San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento, Martinez, and Santa Clara. Locations include:

Taplands: 1171 Homestead Road, Santa Clara

Jack's: 167 East Taylor Street, San Jose

Rikki's: 2223 Market St., San Francisco

Xingones Cantina / Hysteria Sports Bar: 190 4th St, Oakland

Mi Casita Mexican Cuisine: 3210 Pacheco Boulevard, Martinez

Midtown Lounge: 1111 24th Street, #102, Sacramento

Pond Farm Brewing / The Twelfth: 1848 4th Street, San Rafael

Doors will open to all events 30 minutes prior to kickoff. More information is available at BayFC.com.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 1, 2026

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