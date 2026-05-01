Courage Host KC Current to Wrap Busy Multi-Match Week

Published on May 1, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage are back at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park on Saturday, May 2, hosting the reigning NWSL Shield winners, the Kansas City Current, at 6:30 p.m. ET. The match will be broadcast on ION.

With limited ticket inventory available as of Friday afternoon, Saturday's match is shaping up to be an impressive crowd as the Courage celebrate NCFC Youth Shield Award Night, honoring players from the local youth club who exemplify the values that define NCFC Youth, including: Have Fun, Cultivate Community, Commit to Excellence, Encourage Innovation, and Demonstrate Passion. Tickets are available here.

Saturday's match caps off a busy stretch of three games in eight days for the Courage. The week started with an impressive 1-0 win in Houston on Saturday, April 25, before the Courage battled back from a 2-0 halftime deficit to earn a hard-fought point against the Boston Legacy.

Ashley Sanchez was the attacking catalyst in both matches, scoring the game-winner in Houston and the crucial equalizer in Boston. The Courage midfielder has scored in three straight and has five total goals on the season, tying her career-best tally and putting her level with Orlando's Barbara Banda for the early lead in the Golden Boot Race.

The results this week put the Courage in ninth place in the NWSL standings with a 2W-1L-3D record and nine points. The team sits just three points back of third-place Washington and has a game in hand on the top four teams in the table. The Courage are also one of just three teams in the league so far this season with just one loss.

The Current enter the weekend in 13th place in the NWSL standings with a 2W-4L-0D record and six points, falling 4-0 against the Washington Spirit in their return from the lengthy international break.

Reigning NWSL MVP Temwa Chawinga missed the first few matches of the season due to injury, but has worked her way back into the fold over the team's last few games. In addition to Chawinga, the Current attack is led by United States Women's National Team regulars Michelle Cooper and Ally Sentnor, as well as 2024 NWSL Rookie and Midfielder of the Year Croix Bethune and longtime Courage great Debinha.

Debinha is one of four former Courage players now playing for the Current, along with Katie Cappelletti, Marisa Jordan, and Haley Hopkins.

The Details

What they'll wear:

Courage - Field Players: Venus Fly Trap (navy) - GK: Light Purple

Current- Field Players: Teal Town - GK: Yellow

2026 Records:

Courage - 2W-1L-9D (9th, 9 points)

Current - 2W-4L-0D (13th, 6 points)

Courage vs. Current (Regular Season): 4W-5L-2D

Last time out:

Courage - 2-2 Draw, at Boston Legacy

Current - 4-0 Loss, at Washington Spirit

Up next:

The Courage are back on the road for a Friday night showdown with the Orlando Pride on Prime Video on Friday, May 8, at 8 p.m. ET.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 1, 2026

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