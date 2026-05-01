The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit - May 2, 2026

Published on May 1, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Saturday, May 2, 4 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: ION

The Story:

Orlando Pride has maintained a strong run of form against the Washington Spirit, winning six of seven meetings across the regular season and playoffs since 2023, including the 2024 NWSL Championship Match and the match on Oct. 6, 2024, which clinched the NWSL Shield for Orlando.

Marta continues to rank among the league's most prolific performers in specific matchups, having scored 11 career regular-season goals against the Washington Spirit. This total is tied for the third-most goals by any player against a single opponent in NWSL history.

Barbra Banda added to her exceptional start to the season by scoring her fourth and fifth goals, maintaining her position as both the team's and the league's leading scorer. Quote of the Week:

"It is always a tough environment to go play in. Bev [Yanez] has done a great job in the last couple of years really installing an identity. They are physical, they are fast, they are direct and we have got to face those challenges while also playing our game. We want to build from the first five games. We have had a nice break and are just ready to kick on now."

- Head Coach Seb Hines

Current Form:

Pride's Last Match: Racing Louisville 3, Orlando Pride 2 (4/24/26, Lynn Family Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Lauren Milliet (2), Sarah Weber; Barbra Banda (2)

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Spirit's Last Match: Washington Spirit 4, Kansas City Current 0 (4/24/26, Audi Field)

Goal-Scorers: Leicy Santos (2), Trinity Rodman, Claudia Martínez

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Next Up: Orlando Pride vs. North Carolina Courage

Date & Time: Friday, May 8, 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Broadcast: Prime Video

Competition: NWSL Regular Season







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 1, 2026

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