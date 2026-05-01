Goalkeeper Bella Bixby Inks Portland Thorns Contract Extension

Published on May 1, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns announced today that it has signed goalkeeper Bella Bixby to a one-year contract extension through 2027.

"Bella has demonstrated exceptional leadership and professionalism on and off the pitch over the course of her career with the Thorns," President and General Manager of Soccer Operations Jeff Agoos said. "Her veteran presence strengthens our Club's culture and identity, and we look forward to continuing to support her rehabilitation ahead of the 2027 NWSL season."

The 2021 NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year Finalist helped Portland secure its league-record third NWSL Championship in 2022 as well as the NWSL Shield and NWSL Challenge Cup in 2021. She currently holds the club record for most league clean sheets (26), a feat she achieved last season, and has 77 appearances for the Thorns across all NWSL competitions.

Bixby is a Milwaukie, Oregon native who played collegiately at Oregon State and was selected by the Thorns in the third round (#29) at the 2018 NWSL Draft, eventually earning her Thorns debut in 2020. She is the longest tenured member on the active roster and, despite sitting out the 2026 season with a season-ending knee injury, remains a vocal leader inside Portland's locker room.







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