Goalkeeper Morgan Messner Signs Portland Thorns Contract Extension
Published on May 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Portland Thorns FC News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns announced today that it has signed goalkeeper Morgan Messner to a two-year contract extension through 2028.
"Morgan stepped up at the start of the year when the opportunity was presented to her to lead the backline and her performances in goal were critical to helping us start the season off strong," President and General Manager of Soccer Operations Jeff Agoos said. "She has been a valuable member of our competitive goalkeeping unit and we look forward to supporting her continued development over the next few years."
Since her arrival to Portland in 2025 as a non-roster invitee, Messner has continued to impress and inks her extension after a strong display in net for the Thorns to start the 2026 season, posting two clean sheets and 13 saves in her three matches played
She made her NWSL regular season debut in the 1-0 victory at Washington Spirit, which saw her become the third goalkeeper in club history (alongside Bella Bixby and Nadine Angerer) to register a clean sheet in a league debut. Her clean sheet against Seattle Reign FC (2-0) in the following match went down as only the second time in club history that the Thorns opened a season with two consecutive clean sheets.
Messner also earned Save of the Week honors in Week 3 for her outstretched save against San Diego Wave FC.
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