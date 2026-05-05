Orlando Pride Launch "First Match on Us" Program

Published on May 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride today announced the launch of "First Match On Us," a new initiative designed to welcome first-time guests to Inter&Co Stadium by offering complimentary tickets to Pride matches throughout the season.

The program invites members of the Central Florida community who have never attended a Pride match- whether they are new to Orlando, new to soccer, passionate about women's sports or simply looking for an exciting downtown experience-to enjoy their first match at no cost.

"First Match On Us is about making sure everyone in our community has the opportunity to see the record-breaking 2024 NWSL Champions in action and experience the incredible energy at Inter&Co Stadium," said Jarrod Dillon, President of Business Operations, Orlando Pride. "We want every person in our city to feel welcome, connected and part of our club, and this program opens the door for new fans to experience it firsthand."

How "First Match On Us" works:

Sign Up: First-time guests can register by completing a short online form. Eligible participants will receive a follow-up email and text message with a link to officially register.

Select Your Match: Registered guests may reserve up to two (2) complimentary tickets to an available Orlando Pride home match of their choice.

Receive Your Tickets: Participants will receive a confirmation email with instructions on accessing and managing their digital tickets.

Show Up & Cheer on the Pride: Fans are encouraged to wear purple, bring the energy and create a true home-field advantage at Inter&Co Stadium. "First Match On Us" is part of the Club's ongoing commitment to growing the game, expanding access to women's sports and strengthening its connection with the Orlando community.

Fans interested in participating in "First Match On Us" can learn more and sign up at Orlando-Pride.com/First-Match-On-Us. Availability is subject to eligibility requirements.







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