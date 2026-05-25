Nicole Payne Scores First Career Goal as Pride Defeat San Diego Wave 1-0

Published on May 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Nicole Payne scored her first career goal as the Orlando Pride (4-5-2, 14 points) defeated San Diego Wave FC (7-4-1, 22 points) on Sunday evening at Snapdragon Stadium.

It was a stalemate between the two sides in the first half until Payne was able to find the breakthrough for the Pride, giving them the lead right before halftime. Luana gathered the ball in the midfield and sent a long, floated ball toward the Wave's box that deflected off a defender and fell to Payne. The former USC Trojan took a strike with her right foot from outside the box and buried it into the corner of the net for her first professional goal.

Anna Moorhouse made five saves on the night, including a double save in the 33rd minute, to record her third clean sheet of the season and help her side remain unbeaten in five matches against the Wave in San Diego (4W-0L-1D).

The Pride will now return home to face Bay FC on May 29 in their final match before the NWSL season breaks ahead of the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup.

Scoring Summary:

45+3' Nicole Payne - ORL 1, SD 0

Head Coach Seb Hines:

"Incredible game. Great effort, as well, from start to finish. Thought we managed the game really well and brought a little bit more intensity within our press. We were a lot calmer on the ball, as well. We talked about it before the game and getting back to who we are as an Orlando Pride team and it was on full display here tonight in San Diego."

Match Notes:

Nicole Payne made her first start with the Pride, and scored her first professional goal.

Haley McCutcheon appeared in her 100th game across all competitions for the Pride, becoming the fourth Pride player to reach the milestone.

Kerry Abello appeared in her 92nd regular season match for the Pride, passing Kylie Nadaner for most regular season games played in Club history.

Luana made her first start for the Pride since March 29, 2024.

The Pride scored their fifth goal in the final 15 minutes of the first half, which is tied for the most in the NWSL.

With tonight's result, the Pride have won nine of their 11 regular season matches in California all time (9W-1L-1D).

Head Coach Seb Hines made three changes to his starting XI, with Nicole Payne, Rafaelle and Luana entering the lineup. Next Match: The Pride will play their final match before entering a month-long break when they welcome Bay FC to Inter&Co Stadium on Friday, May 29. That match is set to kick off at 7 p.m. ET on NWSL+.

Teams 1 2 F

San Diego Wave FC 0 0 0

Orlando Pride 1 0 1

Scoring Summary:

ORL - Nicole Payne 45+3'

Misconduct Summary:

ORL - Oihane (Yellow Card) 34'

SD - Kristen McNabb (Yellow Card) 36'

ORL - Hailie Mace (Yellow Card) 42'

ORL - Haley McCutcheon (Yellow Card) 64'

ORL - Ally Lemos (Yellow Card) 90+1'

Lineups/Substitutions:

Orlando Pride Ã¢Ë' GK Anna Moorhouse; D Hailie Mace, Cori Dyke, Rafaelle, Oihane (Simone Jackson 77'); M Haley McCutcheon (c), Ally Lemos, Luana (Seven Castain 77'); F Nicole Payne (Summer Yates 62'), Barbra Banda, Julie Doyle (Kerry Abello 52')

Substitutes Not Used: GK McKinley Crone, Cara Martin; D Hannah Anderson, Zara Chavoshi; F Reagan Raabe

San Diego Wave FC - GK DiDi Haracic; D Kiki Pickett (Tatum Wynalda 58'), Kristen McNabb, Kennedy Wesley, Mimi Van Zanten; M Kimmi Ascanio, Kenza Dali (Melanie Barcenas 83'), Lia Godfrey; F Gia Corley (Gabi Portilho58'), Dudinha, Ludmila (Trinity Byars 69')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Luisa Agudelo Morelo; D Dani Arias, Nya Harrison; M Jordan Fusco, Laurina Frazer

Details of the Game:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Weather: Cloudy

Date: May 24, 2026

Attendance: 12,149

Stats:

Possession:

SD - 57.9%

ORL - 42.1%

Shots:

SD - 17

ORL - 14

Shots on Goal:

SD - 5

ORL - 3

Saves:

SD - 2

ORL - 5

Fouls:

SD - 16

ORL - 16

Offsides:

SD - 1

ORL - 2

Corners:

SD - 3

ORL - 2

Heineken Star of the Match: Nicole Payne







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 24, 2026

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