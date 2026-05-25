Chicago Stars FC Shuts out Bay FC 1-0 in First Road Win

Published on May 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







SAN JOSE, CA - Chicago Stars FC returned to the win column on May 24 with a 1-0 clean sheet against Bay FC. Mallory Swanson slipped in the lone goal of the match, netting her first goal since July 2024 after coming back from maternity leave on May 16. The Stars will take the momentum back to Chicago ahead of their next match against San Diego Wave FC at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium, May 31 at noon CT.

Match Notes:

Mallory Swanson recorded her first goal of the season and her first goal since returning from maternity leave. Swanson's last goal was against the Houston Dash on July 6, 2024.

Maitane tallied her first assist of the 2026 season.

Goalie Katie Atkinson recorded her second clean sheet of the season after missing four games due to injury. In the win, Atkinson recorded five saves.

How it Happened

Bay FC defender Aldana Cometti received a red card for a foul on Jordyn Huitema on a clear goalscoring opportunity in the 12th minute, causing Bay FC to play a player down for the remainder of the contest.

During the first half, Chicago recorded four shots on target while Bay recorded two, heading into the halftime break tied 0-0.

In the 62nd minute, goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz received a red card for a handball outside the box and denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity, forcing Bay FC to bring on Emmie Allen to replace her in net while playing with nine players.

Shortly after, Mallory Swanson found the back of the net off an assist from Maitane to put the Stars up 1-0. The Stars held off Bay through the remainder of the match to secure their first road win of the season.

Next Match

Chicago Stars FC returns home as the team hosts San Diego Wave FC at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium, May 31 at noon CT.

Goals by Half 1 2 F

BAY 0 0 0

CHI 0 1 1

Scoring Summary:

BAY:

CHI: 70' Mallory Swanson (Maitane)

Disciplinary Report

BAY: 12' Aldana Cometti (Red Card), 32' Claire Hutton (Yellow Card), 62' Jordan Silkowitz (Red Card), 90' Maddie Moreau (Yellow Card)

CHI: 45' Nádia Gomes (Yellow Card), 88' Manaka Hayashi (Yellow Card), 95' Katie Atkinson (Yellow Card)

Lineups

BAY: Jordan Silkowitz, Maddie Moreau, Joelle Anderson (75' Kelli Hubly), Aldana Cometti, Sydney Collins, Claire Hutton, Hannah Bebar, Caroline Conti (85' Keira Barry), Cristiana Girelli (65' Emmie Allen), Taylor Huff (75' Dorian Bailey), Karlie Lema (45' Racheal Kundananji)

CHI: Katie Atkinson, Aaliyah Farmer, Sam Staab, Kathrin Hendrich, Nádia Gomes, Julia Grosso, Jameese Joseph (45' Mallory Swanson), Brianna Pinto, Maitane, Ryan Gareis, Jordyn Huitema







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 24, 2026

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