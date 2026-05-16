Preview: Chicago Stars FC at North Carolina Courage

Published on May 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CARY, N.C. - Chicago Stars FC (2-7-0, 6 pts) will head out east for the first time this season to take on North Carolina Courage (2-3-3, 9 pts) on Saturday, May 16, at 5:30 p.m. CT at First Horizon Stadium. The Stars will look to earn their first road victory while the Courage will look to snap a two-game losing streak.

Where to Watch

National Broadcast: ION

Previous Result:

CHI: The Stars fell to Kansas City Current 3-0 at CPKC Stadium on Sunday, May 10.

NC: The Courage fell 1-0 on the road to Orlando Pride on Friday, May 8.

Storylines

Sjögren at the Helm: After being announced as Chicago's new head coach late last year, Martin Sjögren's first season with the Stars is underway. The Swede arrives in Chicago after more than a decade coaching at various Swedish teams and a stint at the helm of the Norwegian Women's National Team. Sjögren earned his first NWSL win in a 2-1 victory over the reigning NWSL Shield winners, the Kansas City Current on Sunday, March 22. Current assistant coach Anders Jacobson previously joined the Stars in August 2025 as interim head coach ahead of Sjögren's arrival, setting the foundation for what would become the team's identity under the duo.

League Leaders: Defender Sam Staab is one of just 10 players left in the Ironwoman race, playing every minute of Chicago's nine matches. After week seven, Staab leads the league in clearances (50) and is tied for fifth in blocks (9). The center-back also ranks eighth in the league for touches (657), pass attempts (506) and successful passes (420). Kathrin Hendrich ranks third in the NWSL in passing accuracy (90.66%) among players who have attempted 100 or more passes. Jordyn Huitema is tied for second in the league with 21 aerial duels won.

Lauren Holiday Impact Award: Goalkeeper Katie Atkinson was announced by the league as the Chicago Stars' nominee for the 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, which recognizes an NWSL Player for outstanding service and character off the pitch and in the community. Atkinson will team up with Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. The center is nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report for pediatric oncology and treats more children with cancer and blood disorders than any other hospital in Illinois. Before joining the Chicago Stars, Atkinson was previously Racing Louisville FC's nominee for the 2024 edition of the award, partnering with another local children's hospital, Norton Children's. Lund worked extensively with pediatric oncology organizations throughout her time in Louisville and plans to continue doing so in Chicago, beginning with the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Lurie Children's.

Here's the History: The Stars are 6-10-6 against the Courage dating back to 2017 when North Carolina joined the league. Saturday's contest will be Brianna Pinto's first match facing her former team. Pinto played four seasons with North Carolina before joining the Stars in 2026.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 16, 2026

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