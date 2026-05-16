Legacy Extend Unbeaten Streak to Five Games with 1-1 Tie at Bay FC

Published on May 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC News Release







San Jose, CA - In their third game in seven days, Boston Legacy FC came away from their west coast trip to Bay FC with a hard-earned road point to stay unbeaten in five matches.

The Legacy faced heavy pressure from Bay FC's attack early on in the match, defending off corner kicks and containing Bay striker Racheal Kundanji as she looked to penetrate the back line.

The 25' brought a series of dangerous strikes from Bay's attackers - the first punched out by Casey Murphy, landing in Bay's possession for a second attempt, which was ultimately claimed by Murphy. Boston answered in the 28' when Amanda Gutierres laid off a soft ball for Josefine Hasbo, who got a good look but lacked power on the shot. Gutierres threatened Bay's defense again at 30', delivering a forceful strike from distance off a short corner kick, but the attempt sailed just wide. The home team responded quickly, forcing Murphy to come off her line to claim a 50-50 ball in the 31' after a Bay attacker slipped behind Boston's defense. Murphy totalled six saves in the first half.

Boston's best chance of the half came at 40'. Bianca St-Georges slid a pass ahead of Nichelle Prince's run on the near sideline; the subsequent Prince cross bent just around Bay's back line, finding an open Gutierres in front of the net, only for her shot to rattle off the crossbar. In the 42', Bianca St-Georges was sent off with a red card, leaving Boston with 10 the rest of the way. The teams went into the half level at 0-0.

To start the second half, Boston substituted Chloe Ricketts out for Aïssata Traoré. Down a player, Boston took a moment to settle into their new shape with 10. Bay took a 1-0 lead in the 51' with a low ball threaded into the far corner from Dorian Bailey. The Legacy responded with an opportunity on a 54' set piece - Gutierres managed to split the wall with a low strike, but it flashed wide.

Boston created another excellent chance at 59', sparked by Gutierres switching the field to Prince, whose delivery into the 6-yard box found Traoré. Traore was unable to finish as she collided with Bay goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz, and the play resulted in a penalty kick for Boston. Gutierres once again showed off her poise with a well-placed ball in the low left corner that marked her second penalty kick this season. With the score at 1-1, Boston made a trio of substitutions in the 65': Nicki Hernandez on for Sammy Smith, Aleigh Gambone on for Josefine Hasbo, and Jorelyn Carabalí in for Gutierres.

Murphy and a stalwart Boston defense weathered the second half as Bay FC created a handful of subsequent opportunities. At 75' Barbara Olivieri replaced Alba Cano. The pressure continued into stoppage time - Murphy made a stunning save at the post, and on the next play saw an open header sail just wide. After a lengthy period of stoppage time, Boston held on to bring the point home.

Starting XI: Casey Murphy, Emerson Eglin, Laís Araújo, Bianca St-Georges, Annie Karich, Josefine Hasbo, Alba Caño, Chloe Ricketts, Sammy Smith, Nichelle Prince ©, Amanda Gutierres

Substitutes: Laurel Ivory, Laurel Ansbrow, Barbara Olivieri, Nicki Hernandez, Jorelyn Carabalí, Aleigh Gambone, Aïssata Traoré, Ella Stevens, Amanda Allen

BY THE NUMBERS

Shots: Boston Legacy 8, Bay 19

Shots on goal: Boston Legacy 2, Bay 9

Corner Kicks: Boston Legacy 3, Bay 9

Fouls: Boston Legacy 9, Bay 11

Yellow Cards: Boston Legacy 1, Bay 1

Red Cards: Boston Legacy 1, Bay 0

Saves: Boston Legacy 8, Bay 1

UP NEXT

The Legacy take on the Seattle Reign at 8:00 PM ET on May 22 at Centreville Bank Stadium in Rhode Island, their debut game at CBS.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 16, 2026

Legacy Extend Unbeaten Streak to Five Games with 1-1 Tie at Bay FC - Boston Legacy FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.