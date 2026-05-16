Denver Summit FC Match Notes vs. Orlando Pride

Published on May 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







Denver Summit FC (2-3-3, 9 pts) faces Orlando Pride (3-2-4, 11 pts) for the second time this season after traveling to The Sunshine State for Denver's second match in franchise history.

In the first meeting, Orlando's Barbara Banda helped the Pride come from behind to earn a 1-1 draw, finding the back of the net in the 61st minute after Melissa Kössler gave Denver the early lead with her second goal of the young season in minute 24.

Ally Brazier and Carson Pickett both face their former club tonight ... the pair helped Orlando to an NWSL Championship in 2024.

Denver enters the match looking for its first home win in franchise history.

LAST TIME OUT

Following a 1:36 weather delay in Houston last Saturday, Denver earned a convincing victory, their first since March 25 at Gotham, behind a season-high four goals.

Co-captain Janine Sonis scored her first two goals of the season, earning her first brace since March 2024.

Yazmeen Ryan fed both of Sonis's goals, becoming the first Summit player to record two assists in a match.

Delanie Sheehan scored for the first time in 2026 while Tash Flint added her fourth goal of the season.

Denver is just the second team in NWSL history to play at least six of its first eight regular-season matches on the road after Portland played seven of its first eight away from home in 2019.

THE LYNCH PIN

Entering the weekend, midfielder Devin Lynch is one of four rookies to have started each match for their respective clubs alongside Mimi Van Zanten (San Diego), Leah Klenke (Houston) and Lina Ullmark (Houston).

Lynch's 668 minutes played are the third-most for a rookie behind Klenke (8 games, 708 min.) and Van Zanten (9 games, 672 min.).

WHEREAS DENVER SUMMIT FC...

On April 27, Colorado Governor Jared Polis declared the date "Denver Summit FC Day" in the state of Colorado.

The event at the capitol was celebrated by Controlling Owner Rob Cohen, President Jen Millet, General Manager Curt Johnson, Colorado native players Janine Sonis, Ally Brazier, Jordan Nytes and Meg Boade and many Summit staff members.

"Colorado is the best place to train and compete, and we're inspired by Summit FC," Polis said. "It's especially meaningful to see Colorado's youngest soccer players look up to and cheer on some of the best athletes in the world, right here at home, for Colorado's newest professional sports team."

IRON WOMEN

Defender Kaleigh Kurtz extended her consecutive start streak to 122 games and has also played 10,942 consecutive regular season minutes, every possible regular-season minute since June 26, 2021 ... both marks are the longest active streaks in the league.

Goalkeeper Abby Smith has also played every minute for Summit FC this season, joining Kurtz as two of 29 players to do so for their respective teams through Tuesday of week eight.

LOOK TO THE PEAK

Entering the weekend, Abby Smith ranks second in the NWSL in recoveries per 90 (11.0) and goals prevented (4.4).

Defender Kaleigh Kurtz leads the league with 1.6 blocks per 90.

Melissa Kössler and Tash Flint are tied for third alongside four other players with four goals each this season ... the pair trail North Carolina's Ashley Sanchez (5) and Orlando's Barbara Banda (8).

THE KICKOFF

Denver Summit FC made NWSL history with an announced attendance of 63,004 at Empower Field at Mile High on March 28, surpassing the previous record of 40,091 set by Bay FC and Washington last year at Oracle Park.

PICK ME

At the 23rd minute against Boston on May 3, Carson Pickett reached 15,000 NWSL minutes, becoming the 19th player in NWSL history to reach that milestone.

She is also on track to reach 200 regular-season appearances this season, entering the weekend with 192 matches played.

GIVE BACK

On April 28, Carson Pickett was announced as Denver's Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee.

This season, Pickett will partner with Hand Camp Colorado, an organization dedicated to empowering children born with upper limb differences.

ON MOUNTAIN TIME

Summit FC's inaugural roster included four Colorado natives in forward Ally Brazier (Colorado Springs), defender Janine Sonis (Highlands Ranch), goalkeeper Jordan Nytes (Aurora) and midfielder Meg Boade (Lone Tree).

Midfielder Jordan Baggett (Highlands Ranch) is also a part of Denver Summit FC's roster, but is out on maternity leave, while midfielder Lindsey Heaps (Golden) will join the team this summer.

A total of 21 players in NWSL (including Heaps) are from Colorado, third-most behind California (72) and Texas (23) ... six of those 21 are rostered with the Summit.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 16, 2026

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