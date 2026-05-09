Denver Summit FC Match Notes at Houston Dash

Published on May 9, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







MATCH NOTES

TONIGHT'S MATCH

Denver Summit FC (1-3-3, 6 pts) faces the Houston Dash (3-1-3, 10 pts) in a Texas homecoming for several Summit players.

Four Summit players are facing their former club - Yazmeen Ryan and Delanie Sheehan were traded from Houston to Denver in March ... Abby Smith played for the Dash in 2025 before signing with the Summit in the offseason ... Janine Sonis was drafted by Dash in 2016, playing two seasons with the club.

Four Denver players played collegiately in Texas: Emma Regan (Texas), Ally Brazier (Texas A&M), Ryan (TCU) and Sonis (Texas Tech).

LAST TIME OUT

Expansion sides Denver and Boston met for the first time this season, with the Legacy earning their first win in franchise history via a 3-2 victory on May 3 at Gillette Stadium.

Yazmeen Ryan opened the scoring in the 18th minute, marking her first goal with Denver and her first of the season (assisted by Tash Flint) ... Flint found the back of the net herself in the 77th minute, becoming the first Denver player to record both a goal and an assist in the same contest.

Boston ultimately took the advantage, scoring twice after the 90th minute to capture their first victory in franchise history, 3-2.

WHEREAS DENVER SUMMIT FC...

On April 27, Colorado Governor Jared Polis declared the date "Denver Summit FC Day" in the state.

The event at the capitol was celebrated by Controlling Owner Rob Cohen, President Jen Millet, General Manager Curt Johnson, Colorado native players Janine Sonis, Ally Brazier, Jordan Nytes and Meg Boade and many Summit staff members.

"Colorado is the best place to train and compete, and we're inspired by Summit FC," Polis said. "It's especially meaningful to see Colorado's youngest soccer players look up to and cheer on some of the best athletes in the world, right here at home, for Colorado's newest professional sports team."

IRON WOMEN

Defender Kaleigh Kurtz extended her consecutive start streak to 121 games and has also played 10,852 consecutive regular season minutes ... she has played every possible minute of the regular season since June 26, 2021 ... both are the longest active streaks in the league.

Goalkeeper Abby Smith has also played every minute for Summit FC this season, joining Kurtz as two of 33 players to do so for their respective teams through week six.

LOOK TO THE PEAK

Entering the weekend, Abby Smith leads the NWSL in recoveries per 90 (11.3) and is second with 4.2 goals prevented behind Houston's Jane Campbell (6.0).

Defender Kaleigh Kurtz leads the league with 1.7 blocks per 90.

Melissa Kössler is tied for third with four goals on the season.

THE KICKOFF

Denver Summit FC made NWSL history with an announced attendance of 63,004 at Empower Field at Mile High on March 28, surpassing the previous record of 40,091 set by Bay FC and Washington last year at Oracle Park.

PICK ME

At the 23rd minute against Boston, Carson Pickett reached 15,000 NWSL minutes, becoming the 19th player in NWSL history to reach that milestone.

She is also on track to reach 200 regular-season appearances this season ... she enters the weekend at 191 games.

GIVE BACK

On April 28, Carson Pickett was announced as Denver's Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee.

This season, Pickett will partner with Hand Camp Colorado, an organization dedicated to empowering children born with upper limb differences.

ON MOUNTAIN TIME

Summit FC's inaugural roster included four Colorado natives in forward Ally Brazier (Colorado Springs), defender Janine Sonis (Highlands Ranch), goalkeeper Jordan Nytes (Aurora) and midfielder Meg Boade (Lone Tree).

Midfielder Jordan Baggett (Highlands Ranch) is also a part of Denver Summit FC's roster, but is out on maternity leave, while midfielder Lindsey Heaps (Golden) will join the team this summer.

A total of 21 players in NWSL (including Heaps) are from Colorado, third most behind California (72) and Texas (23) ... six of those 21 are rostered with the Summit.

INTERNATIONAL

Seven Denver Summit FC players were called up to represent their countries during the April FIFA international break including Janine Sonis (Canada), Emma Regan (Canada), Pauline Peyrayd-Magnin (France), Yuzuki Yamamoto (Japan), Ayo Oke (U.S. U-23), Yuna McCormack (U.S. U-23) and Lourdes Bosch (Mexico U-23).







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 9, 2026

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