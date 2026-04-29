Denver Summit FC Announces Hermes Worldwide as Official Local Team Transportation Partner
Published on April 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Denver Summit FC News Release
DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC today announced Hermes Worldwide as the club's official local team transportation partner. This partnership aligns two organizations dedicated to delivering exceptional experiences through professionalism and reliability. As part of the agreement, Denver Summit FC will utilize Hermes Worldwide for club and visiting team transportation needs.
"We're excited to announce our partnership with Hermes Worldwide as the official local team transportation provider," said Denver Summit FC Vice President of Business Operations and Strategy, Kaley Cohen. "Ensuring our team and visiting clubs travel in comfort and reliability is a key part of delivering a first-class experience, and Hermes shares that commitment."
"We take great pride in serving our community and are honored to play a role in helping Denver Summit FC operate at the highest level while delivering a premium experience," said Jorge Sanchez, President and CEO of Hermes Worldwide. "Our team is committed to providing seamless, first-class transportation that supports the club's performance and reflects the elevated experience Summit FC is building for players, partners, and fans alike."
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