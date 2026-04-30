San Diego Wave FC and Slalom to Co-Host Event for Mental Health Awareness Month

Published on April 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC and Slalom, the global business and technology company, are bringing together business, sport, and community for Making Waves in Mental Health Awareness, a special event hosted on May 12. The event will feature a powerful conversation with Wave FC co-captain Kennedy Wesley and Anne Marbarger, executive director at HereForward.

"This event is about showing up for our community in a real and human way," said Chris Reyes, Managing Director at Slalom. "By partnering with the Wave and highlighting voices like Kennedy Wesley's, we're creating opportunities to foster connection, awareness, and inclusion-while celebrating the positive influence women's sports has on our city."

Wesley, drafted in the NWSL Draft in 2024 by San Diego, is a strong advocate for mental health. A NCAA National Champion at Stanford University, Welsey was teammates with former Cardinal Katie Meyer, who passed away by suicide in March 2022. Katie's Save, a non-profit organization founded by Gina and Steve Meyer, the parents of Katie, was created in her honor, as the organization advocates for systemic changes within colleges and universities to better support student mental health, improve communication between institutions and families, and help prevent future tragedies. As a true advocate for mental health awareness, Wesley brings an authentic and impactful perspective to the discussion.

Hosted in San Diego, Making Waves in Mental Health Awareness will spotlight the importance of mental wellness on and off the field while creating space for honest dialogue, shared experiences, and meaningful community connection. The event reflects Slalom's ongoing commitment to supporting mental health awareness, advancing women's sports, and investing in the well-being of the communities it serves.

"I've always hoped San Diego would be a leading city in sports and community," said Zach Wheatley, Slalom San Diego office lead. "The Wave brought an incredible energy back to this city, and through events like Making Waves in Mental Health Awareness, we're proud to amplify conversations that matter-especially around mental health, resilience, and support."

Aligned with San Diego Wave FC initiatives including Wave Cares, Rising Tides, and Waves of Service, Slalom's partnership with the club continues to open doors for community-focused programs centered on wellness, youth empowerment, and social impact across the San Diego region.

Slalom is a business and technology company known for helping organizations dream bigger, move faster, and build better tomorrows for all. Its partnership with San Diego Wave FC underscores a shared mission to create meaningful impact through sport, leadership, and community engagement.

Community members, clients, and partners are invited to attend Making Waves in Mental Health Awareness on May 12 and join the conversation. Learn more and RSVP here: https://go.slalom.com/MHAMSD.







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