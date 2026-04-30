Gotham FC Cruises Past Chicago in Comfortable 2-0 Win

Published on April 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







Jordynn Dudley scored her first professional goal and Guro Reiten registered her first NWSL assist to lead Gotham FC to a confident 2-0 victory over the hosting Chicago Stars FC on Wednesday night at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium.

Dudley's strike 46 seconds into the game was the fastest in this young NWSL season and second-fastest in club history. It added another milestone to the standout rookie's fantastic start to her professional career after notching her first assist on Saturday.

Nine minutes later, Rose Lavelle smacked in a right-footed volley off Reiten's cross to make it 2-0 and put the match out of reach.

"The first half in particular, we really set out to start fast, start aggressive and assert our dominance on the game as early as possible," said Gotham FC acting head coach Shaun Harris. "When you score as early as that, everybody sets the tone for the rest of the game. ... Overall, solid performance. Dominant. Two goals and a clean sheet - I'm really happy with that."

Back-to-back wins have Gotham FC (3-2-2, 11 points) trending in the right direction, with five goals and six points from the last two games after just two goals and five points from the first five. Wednesday's victory vaulted Gotham into fourth place in the NWSL standings.

The visitors left the Chicago area feeling as if they could've scored more. Spanish striker Esther González narrowly missed a handful of chances, including a right-footed effort that clattered off the right post just 40 seconds before Lavelle's goal.

Dudley's masterful performance played a big part in that feeling, too. The two-time NCAA champion from Florida State beat defenders on the dribble throughout the contest and was credited with three chances created. But it was her back-post run inside the first minute that started the onslaught, with the Georgia native depositing Jaedyn Shaw's teasing pass across the 6-yard box.

Reiten found endless joy down the left flank, particularly in the first half. Gotham's newest signing teed up Lavelle's goal with a perfectly lofted cross to the back post. Lavelle scored in her second consecutive club game, carrying over her electric form from U.S. Women's National Team duty earlier this month, when she tallied two goals and an assist in three games.

Now Gotham FC aims to keep the good times rolling with a Sunday evening home clash against Racing Louisville FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. ET, with coverage on ION.

Key Match Points

Forward Jordynn Dudley scored her first professional goal and first for Gotham FC, finding the net just 46 seconds into the match to give Gotham an early lead.

Dudley's goal is the fastest in the NWSL this season and the second-fastest in Gotham FC history.

The strike ranks as the 13th-fastest goal in NWSL history and the second-fastest ever scored by a rookie.

Midfielder Rose Lavelle scored her second goal of the 2026 NWSL season.

Lavelle has now scored in back-to-back games for Gotham.

Lavelle also made her 100th career start across all NWSL competitions.

Midfielder Jaedyn Shaw recorded her first assist of the season, setting up Dudley's opening goal.

Forward Guro Reiten registered her first goal contribution for Gotham FC, assisting on Lavelle's goal.

Gotham FC secured back-to-back regular-season wins for the first time this season.

Gotham recorded its fifth clean sheet of the season, the most of any team in the NWSL.

Gotham has conceded just four goals through its first seven matches, tied with the Washington Spirit for the fewest in the NWSL.

Gotham improved to 3-1-0 when scoring the opening goal this season.

Gotham has scored in seven consecutive away matches across all NWSL competitions.

Gotham is now undefeated in its last seven league matches against Chicago, with a record of 5-0-2.

Gotham FC at Chicago Stars FC

Wednesday, April 29, 2026

8 p.m. ET kickoff

Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium; Evanston, Illinois

Attendance: 2,607

Weather: 45 degrees, cloudy

Gotham FC (2, 0 - 2)

Chicago Stars FC (0, 0 - 0)

Scoring Summary

Gotham FC

1' - Jordynn Dudley (Jaedyn Shaw)

10' - Rose Lavelle (Guro Reiten)

Gotham FC (4-3-3): 30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK); 23 - Midge Purce (62' 21 - Sofia Cook), 27 - Jess Carter, 15 - Tierna Davidson (C) (62' 14 - Talia Sommer), 18 - Guro Reiten (62' 4 - Lilly Reale); 7 - Jaelin Howell (76' 24 - Andrea Kitahata), 13 - Savannah McCaskill, 16 - Rose Lavelle; 2 - Jordynn Dudley (83' 34 - Khyah Harper), 9 - Esther González, 10 - Jaedyn Shaw

Unused substitutes: 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK); 11 - Sarah Schupansky, 17 - Mak Whitham, 28 - Katie Lampson

Acting head coach: Shaun Harris

Chicago Stars FC (4-1-4-1): 1 - Alyssa Naeher (GK) (C); 4 - Jenna Bike, 6 - Kathrin Hendrich, 3 - Sam Staab, 34 - Tessa Dellarose (46' 5 - Michelle Alozie); 25 - Aaliyah Farmer; 11 - Nádia Gomes, 7 - Julia Grosso, 16 - Manaka Hayashi (68' 28 - Emma Egizii), 24 - Ryan Gareis (82' 23 - Micayla Johnson); 99 - Jordyn Huitema (68' 18 - Ivonne Chacón)

Unused substitutes: 22 - Halle Mackiewicz (GK); 13 - Leilanni Nesbeth, 15 - Elise Evans, 77 - Maitane

Head coach: Martin Sjögren

Stats Summary

GFC / CHI

Expected Goals: 1.69 / 1.26

Shots: 19 / 8

Shots on Goal: 7 / 1

Saves: 1 / 5

Corners: 6 / 0

Fouls: 8 / 13

Offside: 5 / 2

Misconduct Summary

Gotham FC

22' - Jordynn Dudley (Yellow Card - Reckless Offense)

Officials

Referee: Marie Durr

Assistant Referee 1: Art Arustamyan

Assistant Referee 2: Chris Schurfranz

4th Official: Atahan Yaya

VAR: Alyssa Pennington

AVAR: Melissa Beck

Key Quotes

LEAD ASSISTANT COACH SHAUN HARRIS

On the team's performance in the win

Really happy with the game. The first half in particular, we really set out to start fast, start aggressive, try and assert our dominance on the game as early as possible.

When you score as early as that, it really sets the tone for the rest of the game. They executed that really well.

We were really pleased with the first half - making runs, moving the ball, defensively making sure we limit the transitions.

We had to make a few changes and lost the rhythm a little bit in the second half, but overall a solid performance, dominant. Two goals and a clean sheet, so really happy with that.

FORWARD GURO REITEN

On registering her first NWSL goal contribution with an assist

It was a great start from the team today. We talked about a fast start and scored two within the first 10 [minutes].

It's always good to contribute with an assist, but as long as the team keeps scoring and keeps winning, we're happy.

Next time maybe some more goals, but we're creating the chances, so that's good.

FORWARD JORDYNN DUDLEY

On scoring her first professional goal just 46 seconds into the match

It was amazing. I wasn't expecting it to come so quick, but I'm glad it did.

I feel like it set the tone for the game, and that was fun.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 29, 2026

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