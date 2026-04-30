Winning Lineup Returns for Chicago Showdown

Published on April 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







The Gotham FC lineup that blasted Bay FC on Saturday afternoon will attempt to run it back for tonight's 8 p.m. ET kickoff against the hosting Chicago Stars FC.

Gotham FC acting head coach Shaun Harris made no changes to the starting XI following its 3-0 win at Sports Illustrated Stadium. That crew, led by goal scorers Esther González and Rose Lavelle, will try to win back-to-back matches for the first time this Gotham (2-2-2, 8 points) season.

Victory+ will carry the free stream of the game. Fans can access V+ via victoryplus.com or the Victory+ app.

Harris, Gotham's lead assistant coach, steps back into the acting head coach role as Juan Carlos Amorós remains with his family in New Jersey following the arrival of their second child.

Lavelle will achieve another milestone in a storied career when she takes the field to make her 100th start in all NWSL competitions. The decorated U.S. Women's National Team midfielder and 2025 NWSL Championship MVP scored her first goal of the 2026 campaign in the win over Bay FC.

González, leading Gotham's attacking front vs. Chicago, also scored last time out. The duo has scored 40 of Gotham's last 88 goals, but the Bay win was only the second time they scored in the same match.

Flanking González will be Jaedyn Shaw and rookie Jordynn Dudley, who registered her first pro assist on Saturday. Lavelle's midfield partners include Jaelin Howell and Savannah McCaskill.

The reconfigured defensive group proved up to the task Saturday after injuries on national team duty sidelined regular starters Lilly Reale and Emily Sonnett. Newcomer Guro Reiten again starts on the left, with Midge Purce on the right. Jess Carter and captain Tierna Davidson work centrally ahead of German goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, who has kept four clean sheets in six matches.

Good news for Gotham: Reale is available off the bench, which also includes goalkeeper Shelby Hogan; midfielders Sofia Cook, Sarah Schupansky and Talia Sommer; and forwards Khyah Harper, Andrea Kitahata, Katie Lampson and Mak Whitham.

In addition to Sonnett, defenders Bruninha and Mandy Freeman were previously listed as out on the player availability report. Defender Kayla Duran (knee) and midfielder Taryn Torres (knee) are both on the season-ending injury list.

Gotham FC lineup at Chicago Stars FC:

30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK)

23 - Midge Purce

27 - Jess Carter

15 - Tierna Davidson (c)

18 - Guro Reiten

7 - Jaelin Howell

13 - Savannah McCaskill

16 - Rose Lavelle

2 - Jordynn Dudley

9 - Esther González

10 - Jaedyn Shaw

Substitutes: 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK); 4 - Lilly Reale, 11 - Sarah Schupansky, 14 - Talia Sommer, 17 - Mak Whitham, 21 - Sofia Cook, 24 - Andrea Kitahata, 28 - Katie Lampson, 34 - Khyah Harper







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 29, 2026

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