Gotham FC Heads West to Face Seattle Reign FC

Published on May 14, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







SEATTLE - Gotham FC travels to the Pacific Northwest on Friday night for a road matchup against Seattle Reign FC at Lumen Field.

Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET, with broadcast coverage available on Victory+. Click here to access the Victory+ Gotham FC portal.

Gotham FC (4-2-3, 15 points) enters the weekend unbeaten in its last four matches following a 1-1 draw against Boston Legacy FC on Saturday night at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Jaedyn Shaw scored her 20th career NWSL regular season goal in front of one of the largest crowds in club history, while Gotham continued to establish itself as one of the league's most difficult teams to break down defensively.

The club has conceded just five goals through nine league matches this season, the fewest in the NWSL, and has found success away from home with two wins in three road matches entering Friday night. Gotham also generated sustained attacking pressure against Boston, finishing with a 17-6 advantage in shots and more than doubling Boston in expected goals.

Seattle Reign FC (3-3-2, 11 points) enters Friday's contest following a narrow 1-0 home defeat to the Washington Spirit on Sunday night at Lumen Field. Despite the result, Seattle controlled long stretches of the second half and consistently threatened before conceding the game's lone goal in the 84th minute.

Friday's matchup marks the first meeting between Gotham FC and Seattle Reign FC in 2026 after the clubs played to draws in both regular season meetings last year. Gotham enters the contest holding a 10-12-10 all-time record against Seattle across all competitions.

Following Friday's match, Gotham FC will head to Mexico to prepare for the Concacaf W Champions Cup finals stage, beginning with its semifinal matchup against Mexican giants Club América at Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca on May 20.

Key Points:

Gotham FC is unbeaten in its last six matches against Seattle Reign FC across all competitions (3W-3D, including playoffs), though both meetings between the clubs last season ended in draws. Gotham's only longer unbeaten streak against a single opponent since the start of the 2016 season is its current seven-match run against Chicago Stars FC.

Gotham FC has scored 41 all-time goals against Seattle Reign FC, the second-most it has scored against any opponent in club history behind only its 47 goals against the Washington Spirit.

Gotham FC has lost only one of its 12 away matches against teams west of the Rocky Mountains since the start of the 2024 season (8W-3D). That stretch includes a win and a draw in Seattle. Gotham has conceded just nine goals in those 12 matches and recorded six clean sheets.

Jaedyn Shaw scored Gotham FC's lone goal against Boston Legacy FC on Saturday, marking her first goal contribution against the club. Shaw has now recorded at least one goal contribution against all 15 teams she has faced in her NWSL career. Only Sofia Huerta (16) has done so against more opponents.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 14, 2026

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