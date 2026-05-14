Bay FC Hosts Boston Legacy FC in First-Ever Matchup Friday at PayPal Park

Published on May 14, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC welcomes NWSL newcomers Boston Legacy FC to the Bay Area in Week Eight of NWSL play, the club's second straight home match. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. PT Friday, May 15. Tickets remain available at BayFC.com/tickets, and the match will broadcast live on Victory+ with Josh Appel and Gary Bailey on the call. Presented by Bay FC Founding Partner PNC Bank, the first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a Bay FC x PNC Bank Roped Cap as the two organizations team up to support women-owned and led businesses throughout the Bay Area.

Bay FC will look to maintain a run of strong form as the club enters the match on the heels of back-to-back shutout performances. The club played to a draw Sunday against the Utah Royals, a week after a 1-0 victory at San Diego. Bay FC claimed its first string of consecutive clean sheets since 2024 behind a strong defensive performance and continued excellence between the posts from goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bay FC goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz: Silkowitz has been nominated for Save of the Week honors for four straight weeks, a nod to her shot-stopping and ability to rise to the occasion in big moments week after week. She enters this week's match with 30 saves on the season, just one back of the league lead. Against Utah in Week Seven, she made two stops - with both dispelling dangerous threats from the visitors that could have changed the result.

Boston Legacy FC forward Amanda Gutierres: Gutierres starred for her club in a midweek matchup with Orlando that extended Legacy FC's lossless streak. Coming off the bench, the Brazilian assisted the equalizer in the 72nd minute before netting the winner from the penalty spot deep in stoppage time. Helping erase a 1-0 deficit, it was her first goal of the season and second assist.

ANOTHA ONE

Bay FC goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz was nominated for NWSL Save of the Week for Week 7, her fourth consecutive nomination for the weekly league honor. Her 78th minute leaping denial of Utah Royals forward Mina Tanaka in Sunday's scoreless draw at PayPal Park kept the match tied heading into the final minutes. Silkowitz won the fan vote for the Week Six honor after a penalty save vs. San Diego May 3.

CLEAN SHEET STREAK

Entering this week, Bay FC has claimed a clean sheet in consecutive matches, its first time with back-to-back shutouts since June 2024 against Angel City FC and Racing Louisville FC. Its shutout victory of San Diego Wave FC May 3 marked its first of the 2026 season, and its first road shutout since April 2025. Since the start of 2025, four of Bay FC's six clean sheets have come at home at PayPal Park. The club's 225-minute shutout streak dating to April 25 at Gotham FC ranks as the longest in club history.

KNOW YOUR OPPONENT

Boston started its debut season slow, falling in five straight to open its history and scoring just one goal through April 25. A string of unbeaten results has followed, however, with the club scoring eight goals since and claiming its first win in club history in come-from-behind fashion over expansion sibling Denver Summit FC. Notably, they split points over a surging Gotham FC side May 9 on the road.

Legacy FC was in action mid-week, hosting Orlando Tuesday at Gillette Stadium and coming from behind to win 2-1. The result extended the club's unbeaten streak to four and jumped the club up to 14th in the league table and within a striking distance of the clubs at the playoff line. The club has had a flair for the dramatic in its unbeaten run, coming from behind to claim points in three straight games.

BAY FC x PNC BANK

Friday's match is presented by Bay FC Founding Partner PNC Bank, with the first 5,000 fans in attendance receiving a Bay FC x PNC Bank Roped Cap as they enter PayPal Park. This season, Bay FC and PNC Bank announced a commitment to donate $1,000 for every Bay FC goal scored, up to $25,000 total, to San Francisco based food incubator La Cocina as part of Goals for Grants presented by PNC. The donation supports La Cocina programs that provide hands-on guidance, practical financial tools, and mentorship for entrepreneurs, while PNC leverages its expertise to help expand access to capital and build sustainable businesses.

BAY AREA UNITE

Members of the WNBA's Golden State Valkyries will be in attendance at Friday's match on the heels of the team's strong start to its sophomore season. Ahead of kickoff, members of the team will take part in Bay FC's pre-match bridge ceremony on the north end of the stadium near section 101. At halftime, the club will acknowledge Lowell High School's (San Francisco, Calif.) Girls' Soccer team, who claimed the first-ever CIF state title by defeating Southern California champions Coastal Academy 4-0 in March.

HOW TO TUNE IN ON VICTORY+

This weekend's match will be broadcast on Victory+, the club's official streaming partner. Fans interested in tuning in can create a free account today to watch Bay FC and other nationally broadcast NWSL matches. Victory+ is available for free on most major connected TVs and mobile streaming devices, including Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense, iOS, LG, Roku, Samsung, Vidaa, and Amazon FireTV. Fans can learn more at victoryplus.com or visit the platform's dedicated NWSL page at VictoryPlus.com/content/nwsl.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 14, 2026

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