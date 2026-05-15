Houston Dash Travel to Missouri for Matchup with Kansas City Current

Published on May 14, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash travel to Missouri to face 2025 NWSL Shield winner Kansas City Current on Friday, May 15 at CPKC Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT, and fans can watch the match live on Prime Video starting at 6:55 p.m. CT.

WHO:

Houston Dash at Kansas City Current

WHEN:

Friday, May 15 - 7:00 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

Prime Video (LINK): Lori Lindsey and Mike Watts

Global Feed: Marion Crowder and Jamie Kyle Watson

Houston looks to bounce back following a 4-1 loss to Denver Summit FC on May 9. The match was delayed 96 minutes due to inclement weather near the venue and marked the club's first weather delay of the year. Midfielder Maggie Graham scored Houston's lone goal from the penalty spot after midfielder Danny Colaprico drew a foul inside the box.

The match featured two milestones for the Dash, as goalkeeper Jane Campbell made her 200th appearance across all competitions with the club, becoming the first NWSL goalkeeper to reach the mark with a single team. Additionally, Colaprico became the third field player and fourth player overall in league history to earn 200 regular season starts.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 14, 2026

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