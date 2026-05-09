Houston Dash Celebrate Women's Empowerment on Saturday against Denver Summit FC

Published on May 8, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, May 9 to host Denver Summit FC as part of Women's Empowerment Night, presented by United Airlines. Festivities include a pregame meet and greet with WNBA legend and three-time MVP, Sheryl Swoopes. Fans can meet the four-time WNBA champion by purchasing a Dash x Togethxr ticket package and additional information about the offer is available HERE.

WHO:

Houston Dash vs. Denver Summit FC

WHEN:

Saturday, May 9 - 7:00 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

NWSL +: Jenn Hildreth and Merritt Mathias

Global Feed: Sara Ach and Gery Bailey

The Dash return to Houston following a midweek clash with Utah Royals FC in Salt Lake City. The Royals earned three points following a 2-0 victory with goals from Cloé Lacasse and Courtney Brown. Houston made six changes to the starting XI for the midweek match and four players earned their first start of the season. Midfielder Emina Ekić made her Dash debut in the match, and this was her first match in league play since the 2023 season for Racing Louisville FC.

The Dash has fielded some of its youngest lineups in recent history with 23 starts going to players 21 years old or younger this season. The team record is 29 starts earned for players 21 years old or younger during the 2016 season. Houston native Leah Klenke is one of five first-year players to earn a start this season, and she has played every minute for the team this year, helping the team earn three shutouts. University of North Carolina product Linda Ullmark is the other first-year player to start every game for the Dash this season and she finished with one interception and two clearances against the Royals.

The Dash travel to Colorado in July for the second and final regular-season meeting between the clubs. Houston heads to Missouri next week to face 2025 NWSL Shield winner Kansas City Current on Friday, May 15. The Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium on Wednesday, May 20 to take on San Diego Wave FC in the first of two home matches that week. For tickets and more information, visit HoustonDash.com.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 8, 2026

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