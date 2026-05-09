Bay FC Welcomes Utah Royals to PayPal Park for Mother's Day Matinee

Published on May 8, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC kicks off consecutive home matches with a Mother's Day matinee Sunday, May 10, welcoming the Utah Royals to PayPal Park. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. PT, and the match will broadcast locally on the Bay FC hub on Victory+ with Michael Wottreng and Marion Crowder on the call. The club will celebrate Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander heritage alongside the match with special activities throughout PayPal Park, and halftime entertainment led by Bay Area native hip-hop artist P-Lo.

Bay FC has eyes on maintaining its momentum following a clean sheet win vs. in-state rival San Diego Wave FC in Week 6. An early goal by forward Racheal Kundananji in her return to the starting lineup stood as the winner as the club's backline put in an excellent shift. Goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz stood on her head once again, tallying six saves, including a penalty denial in the first half and the 100th of her NWSL career later in the match.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bay FC midfielder Taylor Huff: Huff set up her club for success throughout Sunday's win in San Diego. In addition to her assist of Kundananji's goal, she led her club with three shots and 14 completed passes in the final third as she took on a more forward role. Huff enters week seven with two assists for the season.

Utah Royals forward Cloe Lacasse: Lacasse has been a catalyst for her club's attack in its strong start. The Canadian enters Sunday's match with goals in three straight games and scoring contributions in four of her last five appearances. She found the net in her club's Wednesday clash with Houston, a 2-0 victory in Sandy.

LEAGUE HONORS ON THEIR WAY

Following last week's match, Huff and Silkowitz each earned league-wide recognition. Huff's assist of Kundananji earned a nomination for NWSL Assist of the Week, her first nomination this season. After fan voting completed, Silkowitz's first-half penalty save was named Suntouchabol Save of the Week, presented by e.l.f. Cosmentics, her first win of the poll this season on her third nomination for the honor in as many weeks.

Silkowitz's save was the third penalty save of her NWSL career on four all-time penalties faced. Her .750 penalty save percentage tops the all-time record for NWSL goalkeepers who have faced four or more penalties. Additionally, her six saves against San Diego put her over 100 for her career and into a tie for the league lead with 28 stops.

CELEBRATING AANHPI HERITAGE

Sunday's match will celebrate the Bay Area's creativity, culture, and community during a night dedicated to honoring AANHPI heritage. Fans are encouraged to arrive when gates open at 11 a.m. PT to enjoy pre-match festivities, including special AANHPI-owned food trucks, performances by local artists and groups, and exclusive merchandise items available only on matchday. Pinole native P-Lo will headline halftime entertainment as part of the festivities, and Bay FC will feature videoboard graphics highlighting influential individuals with Bay Area ties across sports, business, media, and more throughout the afternoon.

MOTHER'S DAY SCAVENGER HUNT

In addition to the halftime performance and AANHPI Heritage Match celebrations, Bay FC will extend the celebration beyond the pitch with interactive fan experiences throughout the day, beginning with a special scavenger hunt in and around the stadium. Building on the success of Bay FC's inaugural egg hunt on April 5, the AANHPI and Mother's Day edition will feature 90 hidden eggs scattered throughout PayPal Park and surrounding tailgate areas. Each egg will contain a prize designed for fans of all ages, ranging from exclusive signed Bay FC merchandise to memorable matchday experiences. The in-stadium scavenger hunt will begin when gates open and continue until all eggs are found. Fans may redeem one prize per person.

KNOW YOUR OPPONENT

After claiming just one point in its first three contests, Utah has turned the tides, becoming the hottest team in the league entering this weekend. Five straight victories have vaulted the club up to second in the standings, and they enter Sunday third league-wide in scoring. Contributions have come from all over, with six different players having found the back of the net this season and four totaling multiple tallies. 11 different players on its roster have at least one scoring contribution.

Utah hasn't allowed a goal in its last four matches, posting four straight clean sheets since a Week Four win April 3. Strong on the ball defending has driven its defensive dominance, as the club ranks in the top five league-wide in interceptions (87), tackles won (113), and interceptions (200). Two of their last three opponents have double-digit goals on the stat sheet already this season.

HOW TO TUNE IN ON VICTORY+

This weekend's match will be broadcast on Victory+, the club's official streaming partner. Fans interested in tuning in can create a free account today to watch Bay FC and other nationally broadcast NWSL matches. Victory+ is available for free on most major connected TVs and mobile streaming devices, including Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense, iOS, LG, Roku, Samsung, Vidaa, and Amazon FireTV. Fans can learn more at victoryplus.com or visit the platform's dedicated NWSL page at VictoryPlus.com/content/nwsl.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 8, 2026

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