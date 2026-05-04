Bay FC Claim First Shutout of the Season and Defeat San Diego Wave FC 1-0 on the Road

Published on May 4, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Bay FC defeated San Diego Wave FC 1-0 Sunday night at Snapdragon Stadium, claiming its first shutout of the 2025 season. A fifth-minute goal by forward Racheal Kundananji - her first of the 2026 season - stood as the winner, while a 17th minute penalty save by goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz kept the scoreline intact as Bay FC took three points to close a two-match road stretch.

Action got going quickly as San Diego generated an early chance just seconds following the opening kickoff. After an errant pass backward fell into space, speedy Wave FC forward Ludmila nearly ran onto it inside the box, but Silkowitz would win the footrace and clear the ball away.

Bay FC opened the scoring moments later to take a 1-0 advantage. A recovery by midfielder Claire Hutton got Bay FC going downhill, finding midfielder Taylor Huff in stride. Huff played through to Kundananji on the run, who put it between the keeper's legs and over the line with a one-touch finish for her first goal of the 2026 season. The score was the fastest in club history, with the previous mark coming in 2024 when defender Abby Dahlkemper found the net for Bay FC seven minutes into a late August meeting with Portland Thorns FC.

Silkowitz continued her run of heroic performances to keep Bay FC's lead intact. Following the opening goal, the hosts were awarded a penalty in the 15th minute after a foul by defender Aldana Cometti in the box. A week after tying the NWSL single match saves record, Bay FC's goalkeeper got a hand on Kenza Dali's effort from the spot and parried it off the post and away from goal, the third penalty save of her career. Her six saves for the match put her across 100 for her NWSL career in just her second season.

A big defensive play by Cometti kept San Diego from equalizing shortly after the halftime break. A through ball into space provided an opportunity for Ludmila to get in behind on the run, but a well-timed tackle by Bay FC's center back neutralized the threat. The hosts threatened again from close range following the hour mark, but San Diego substitute midfielder Melanie Barcenas couldn't do enough on a cross to the near post. Huff nearly answered the pressure and doubled Bay FC's advantage on the following possession, but a shot from distance was kept out by an excellent diving save by the keeper.

Bay FC stood tall to see out the match as time ticked down, with defenders Maddie Moreau and Kelli Hubly entering the match to provide a defensive push. Moreau nearly doubled her club's advantage shortly after coming on, but saw her chance sent away by the goalkeeper. San Diego provided pressure as it looked for a goal but couldn't break the club's defensive block despite eight shots in the second half.

Bay FC returns to PayPal Park for a Mother's Day matinee Sunday, May 10, welcoming the Utah Royals to the Bay Area. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. PT, and the club will celebrate Asian-American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander heritage alongside the contest with a number of in-game activities and a special halftime performance by Bay Area native P-Lo. Tickets remain available at Bay FC.com/tickets, and the match will broadcast live on Victory+.

San Diego Wave FC v Bay FC

May 3, 2026

Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, Calif.

Kickoff: 4:08 p.m. PT

Weather: 68 degrees, clouds

Discipline

BAY - Hutton (caution) 12'

BAY - Cometti (caution) 15'

BAY - Lema (caution) 42'

BAY - Denton (caution) 47'

SD - Dudinha (caution) 54'

SD - Morroni (caution) 59'

SD - Jonas Eidevall (ejection) 87'

Scoring Summary

BAY - Kundananji (Huff) 5'

Goals 1 2 F

San Diego Wave FC 0 0 0

Bay FC 1 0 1

Starting Lineups

San Diego Wave FC: Haracic, Morroni (Byars 84'), McNabb, Wesley (C), Van Zanten (Pickett 78'), Dali, Fazer (Ascanio 65'), Godfrey (Corley 65'), Dudinha, Ludmila, Portilho (Barcenas 65')

Unused Substitutes: Morelo, Arias, Harrison, Fusco

Bay FC: Silkowitz, Denton, Anderson, Cometti (Moreau 79'), Collins (C), Bebar, Hutton, Bailey, Kundananji (Conti 69'), Lema, Huff (Hubly 89')

Unused Substitutes: Miller, Allen, Gamero, Boade, Shepherd, Courtnall







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 4, 2026

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