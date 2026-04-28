Bay FC Promotes Bernard Gutmann to President and Chief Financial Officer

Published on April 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN FRANCISCO - Bay FC has promoted Chief Financial Officer Bernard Gutmann to President and Chief Financial Officer, becoming responsible for all day-to-day operations for the Club.

Gutmann succeeds Stacy Johns, who has accepted a new professional opportunity prioritizing being back with her family full-time who resides in Los Angeles, as President of the Los Angeles Sparks. Based in the Bay Area, Gutmann is deeply embedded in the club's operations, bringing continuity, stability, and a strong understanding of the business and community.

"Bernard has been an integral part of Bay FC, helping to build the financial and operational foundation that has this club exceptionally well positioned for long-term success," said Bay FC Co-Chair and Sixth Street Co-Founding Partner and CEO Alan Waxman. "He brings not only a steady and thoughtful leadership style, but also real energy, vision, and a deep understanding of our business, along with a genuine commitment to our mission and community.

He has earned the trust of our staff, partners, and players, and we're incredibly excited about what's ahead under his leadership. We have full confidence in his ability to lead Bay FC forward-he is absolutely the right person to take on this role and guide the club into its next chapter."

Bay FC remains focused on its long-term vision and is confident in a smooth leadership transition as the club continues to grow both on and off the pitch.

"I'm honored to step into this role at such an important moment for Bay FC, said Gutmann. "In my time at Bay, I've had the privilege of working closely with an incredible group of people who are deeply committed to building something special both on and off the pitch.

We have a strong foundation in place, and I'm excited to continue that momentum-growing our connection with the Bay Area community, delivering for our fans and partners, and supporting our players at the highest level. I'm grateful for the trust placed in me and look forward to leading the club into its next chapter."

Gutmann has spent 18 months as Chief Financial Officer at Bay FC where he oversaw the club's finance, accounting, data & analytics, information technology, and salary cap management and strategy functions. Gutmann brings nearly 20 years of finance, corporate strategy, and corporate & business development experience to Bay FC, primarily in the technology and entertainment industries. Most recently, he was Vice President and Head of Finance at Linktree, a leading link-in-bio social media company. Prior to Linktree, Gutmann was at the Amazon-owned live streaming service, Twitch, where he oversaw monetization finance, corporate strategy, and international operations. At Twitch, he helped lead the company's sports strategy securing deals with the NWSL, NFL, NBA, and MLS. Gutmann has also held roles at Pandora, LinkedIn, and Microsoft.

Gutmann is actively involved in the youth soccer landscape in the Bay Area. He holds a U.S. Soccer Federation National C coaching license and helps coach U8-U13 teams.







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