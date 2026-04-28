Angel City Defender Savy King Announced as 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee by the National Women's Soccer League
Published on April 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Angel City FC News Release
LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club and the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) today announced defender Savy King as its nominee for the 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, recognizing an NWSL player for outstanding service and character off the pitch and in the community. King will be representing her own non-profit organization, Savy King of Hearts. All 16 nominees from across the NWSL were announced by the league today.
The Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, was introduced in 2024 to honor the two-time Olympic gold medalist, FIFA Women's World Cup champion, National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee, and recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian ESPY Award, Lauren Holiday. It spotlights players who exemplify dedication and commitment to giving back in service of their local communities.
The organization was born out of her own life-changing experience. A moment that came during a match in 2025 when a rare congenital heart condition brought her soccer career, and her life, to a sudden standstill. The quick actions of her ACFC medical team and first responders gave her that second chance. Instead of keeping the focus solely on her return to the game, King chose to build something bigger.
The organization carries her story forward by turning a personal crisis into a public mission, focusing on giving people the tools and knowledge they need to protect themselves and others. And because soccer has always been Savy's platform, the organization also brings people together through clinics and camps that combine sport with education and empowerment. Additionally, in November 2025, King and the NWSL announced that all 16 teams in the league will be required to become CPR certified through Savy King of Hearts. The NWSL is the only league in the country that has made this a requirement.
Of the 16 Club nominees, one will be announced as the winner as part of the 2026 NWSL Awards, presented by AT&T, during Championship weekend. At that time, Nationwide will make a $50,000 donation to the charitable organization of the winner's choice.
"I am so honored to be named this year's Lauren Holiday Impact Award nominee for Angel City. It is extra meaningful that this is in support of my nonprofit Savy King of Hearts," said King. "The opportunity to spread the importance of providing lifesaving measures to as many people as possible is one I am very grateful for. I look forward to sharing more about my nonprofit, our mission, and being part of this group of players who do so much good for their communities."
The winner will be determined by a panel of judges that will include Lauren Holiday, NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman, and representatives from Nationwide, NWSLPA, and Media Association.
Fans are invited to show support for their favorite nominee through the Fan Impact Challenge. The competition will be hosted on nwslsoccer.com from August 14-29. The nominee with the most fan engagement will be announced as the winner of the Fan Impact Challenge, and the charitable organization of that player's choice will receive an additional $10,000 donation from Nationwide.
For the second year, an enhancement to the Fan Impact Challenge is a sweepstakes where one randomly selected fan, among those who voted for the winning nominee, will receive a jersey from the team of their choosing.
Over the course of the season, each club will recognize its nominee and local community partner during a match. To honor their impact, a $5,000 donation will be made to the chosen nonprofit organization in each market.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 28, 2026
- Angel City Defender Savy King Announced as 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee by the National Women's Soccer League - Angel City FC
- Chicago Stars FC Goalkeeper Katie Atkinson Wins National Women's Soccer League Save of the Week - Chicago Stars FC
- Hannah Bebar Honored as Bay FC Nominee for 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, Presented by Nationwide, for Commitment to Expanding Access to Sports for Bay Area Girls - Bay FC
- Gotham FC Travels to Chicago for Midweek Clash - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- What to Watch for as Racing Visits Washington - Racing Louisville FC
- San Diego Wave FC Defender Nya Harrion Nominated for 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, Presented by Nationwide - San Diego Wave FC
- Courage Face Boston Legacy in First Meeting with the Expansion Club - North Carolina Courage
- Washington Spirit Names Leicy Santos Club's Nominee for Lauren Holiday Impact Award - Washington Spirit
- Defender Tierna Davidson Nominated by Gotham FC for 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Seattle Reign FC Announces Cassie Miller as Nominee for 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, Presented by Nationwide - Seattle Reign FC
- Aria Nagai's Impact Beyond the Pitch: URFC's 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee - Utah Royals FC
- Bella Bixby Named Portland Thorns Nominee for 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award - Portland Thorns FC
- Fauzia Najjemba Annouced as Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee - Boston Legacy FC
- Houston Dash Nominate Midfielder Kiki Van Zanten for the Lauren Holiday Impact Award, Presented by Nationwide - Houston Dash
- Chicago Stars FC Names Katie Atkinson Nominee for 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, Presented by Nationwide - Chicago Stars FC
- Bay FC Promotes Bernard Gutmann to President and Chief Financial Officer - Bay FC
- Jordyn Bloomer Is Racing Louisville's 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee - Racing Louisville FC
- Houston Dash Sign USL Super League Player of the Year Emina Ekić - Houston Dash
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Angel City FC Stories
- Angel City Defender Savy King Announced as 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee by the National Women's Soccer League
- Angel City Football Club Falls to Portland Thorns in Stoppage-Time Thriller
- Angel City FC Brings Back Immigrant City Football Club Campaign for Second Year
- Angel City FC and Easterseals Southern California Team up to Redefine Matchday Accessibility and Disability Inclusion for All Fans
- Nine Angel City Football Club Players Called up to International Duty