Angel City Defender Savy King Announced as 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee by the National Women's Soccer League

Published on April 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club and the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) today announced defender Savy King as its nominee for the 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, recognizing an NWSL player for outstanding service and character off the pitch and in the community. King will be representing her own non-profit organization, Savy King of Hearts. All 16 nominees from across the NWSL were announced by the league today.

The Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, was introduced in 2024 to honor the two-time Olympic gold medalist, FIFA Women's World Cup champion, National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee, and recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian ESPY Award, Lauren Holiday. It spotlights players who exemplify dedication and commitment to giving back in service of their local communities.

The organization was born out of her own life-changing experience. A moment that came during a match in 2025 when a rare congenital heart condition brought her soccer career, and her life, to a sudden standstill. The quick actions of her ACFC medical team and first responders gave her that second chance. Instead of keeping the focus solely on her return to the game, King chose to build something bigger.

The organization carries her story forward by turning a personal crisis into a public mission, focusing on giving people the tools and knowledge they need to protect themselves and others. And because soccer has always been Savy's platform, the organization also brings people together through clinics and camps that combine sport with education and empowerment. Additionally, in November 2025, King and the NWSL announced that all 16 teams in the league will be required to become CPR certified through Savy King of Hearts. The NWSL is the only league in the country that has made this a requirement.

Of the 16 Club nominees, one will be announced as the winner as part of the 2026 NWSL Awards, presented by AT&T, during Championship weekend. At that time, Nationwide will make a $50,000 donation to the charitable organization of the winner's choice.

"I am so honored to be named this year's Lauren Holiday Impact Award nominee for Angel City. It is extra meaningful that this is in support of my nonprofit Savy King of Hearts," said King. "The opportunity to spread the importance of providing lifesaving measures to as many people as possible is one I am very grateful for. I look forward to sharing more about my nonprofit, our mission, and being part of this group of players who do so much good for their communities."

The winner will be determined by a panel of judges that will include Lauren Holiday, NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman, and representatives from Nationwide, NWSLPA, and Media Association.

Fans are invited to show support for their favorite nominee through the Fan Impact Challenge. The competition will be hosted on nwslsoccer.com from August 14-29. The nominee with the most fan engagement will be announced as the winner of the Fan Impact Challenge, and the charitable organization of that player's choice will receive an additional $10,000 donation from Nationwide.

For the second year, an enhancement to the Fan Impact Challenge is a sweepstakes where one randomly selected fan, among those who voted for the winning nominee, will receive a jersey from the team of their choosing.

Over the course of the season, each club will recognize its nominee and local community partner during a match. To honor their impact, a $5,000 donation will be made to the chosen nonprofit organization in each market.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 28, 2026

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