Angel City Football Club Falls to Portland Thorns in Stoppage-Time Thriller

Published on April 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release









Angel City Football Club attacker June Endo

(Angel City FC) Angel City Football Club attacker June Endo(Angel City FC)

LOS ANGELES - In the team's first match after the international break, Angel City Football Club (ACFC) scored in the closing minutes but lost to Portland Thorns FC, 2-1, Sunday afternoon at BMO Stadium.

Portland forward Sophia Wilson scored what proved to be the game-winning goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time on a counter-attack off an Angel City free kick attempt. Her tally pushed the Thorns' lead to 2-0.

Just three minutes later, ACFC forward Prisca Chilufya drilled home a one-timed volley at the right post off a cross from defender Emily Sams to bring Angel City within one. But Portland was able to run out the clock before Angel City could equalize.

"We need to come out of these games winning," said Head Coach Alex Straus, adding, "But the mistakes were too big, and we need to minimize those areas."

Portland forward Pietra Tordin registered the opening goal off a corner in the 76th minute. She received a nodded ball at the edge of the six-yard box and headed it into the net to give the Thorns a 1-0 lead.

Angel City responded with persistent offensive pressure for the remainder of the half, including multiple attacking chances from Chilufya and forward Sveindís Jónsdóttir. But Portland padded its lead before ACFC scored its only goal of the match.

"Coming in the second half, we were the better team," Chilufya said. "It's just about doing the fundamental things and sticking to the plan."

Possession was approximately even in the first half, but Angel City's offense was more aggressive, outshooting Portland, 7-4.

Defender Gisele Thompson had a scoring chance in the 25th minute. Her initial attempt at a cross from the right side was blocked, but she followed up with a high shot on goal that Thorns goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold was just able to bat over the crossbar. On the ensuing corner, forward Taylor Suarez set up midfielder Maiara Niehues for a low volley from the penalty spot, but the Portland defense was able to withstand the Angel City onslaught.

Thorns midfielder Olivia Moultrie appeared to break away for a goal-scoring run in the 29th minute, but the play was ultimately called back for Moultrie being offside. Angel City goalkeeper Angelina Anderson also made a diving stop on a swerving shot from Moultrie in the 32nd minute.

"It's when we give away the ball in the transitions that we know that [they're] dangerous," Straus said. "We wanted to avoid that, and I think we did that quite well."

Suarez made the first start of her professional career, playing over 60 minutes. She was active around the Portland penalty box and had a shot on target in the 36th minute.

Forward Jun Endo replaced Suarez in the 63rd minute, making her first appearance of the season for Angel City. Endo remains on a minutes restriction as she recovers from injury.

"It's amazing to have Jun come back," captain Sarah Gorden said. "She's worked so hard and had some unfortunate injuries, so to see her out there, you can see the magic she brings is really special."

The matchup featured two head coaches with experience on the other side of the Atlantic, with ACFC's Straus having won multiple Frauen-Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich and Portland's Robert Vilahamn having led Tottenham Hotspur Women from 2023 to 2025.

Angel City will be back in action on Saturday, May 2, when the team hosts the Utah Royals at BMO Stadium for the club's AANHPI celebration. Kickoff is set for 5:45 p.m., and the match will be televised on ION.

Starting XI

Angelina Anderson, Emily Sams, Sarah Gorden (c), Gisele Thompson,

Evelyn Shores, Nealy Martin,

Riley Tiernan, Maiara Niehues

Kennery Filler, Taylor Suarez, Sveindis Jonsdottir

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 26, 2026

Angel City Football Club Falls to Portland Thorns in Stoppage-Time Thriller - Angel City FC

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