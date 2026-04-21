Angel City FC and Easterseals Southern California Team up to Redefine Matchday Accessibility and Disability Inclusion for All Fans

Published on April 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - - Easterseals Southern California (ESSC), which assists more than 29,000 people with disabilities and their families throughout Southern California, has been named the Official Accessibility & Inclusion Partner of Angel City Football Club (ACFC). Through this multi-year partnership, Easterseals and Angel City will collaborate to ensure every fan can fully participate in the matchday experience and to set a new standard for inclusive sports environments.

Easterseals, committed to changing the way the world defines and views disability, is the leading non-profit provider of autism services, early childhood programs, employment, and independent living support for people with disabilities and their families. By teaming up with Angel City, Easterseals is extending its work in large-scale public venues, building on inclusion initiatives at SoFi Stadium and Angels Stadium, to soccer fans in Los Angeles.

As part of the partnership, Easterseals will help guide accessibility and sensory-friendly best practices across Angel City's matchday and community programming.

Key elements include:

Designation as ACFC's Official Accessibility & Inclusion Partner, with category exclusivity in disability services.

Branded sensory kits will be available at all Angel City Fan Fests for fans with sensory sensitivities.

Disability inclusion training workshops for Angel City staff and community partners, equipping them with practical tools to support youth and adults with disabilities.

Collaboration to feature a sign language interpreter at each home match to support Deaf and hard-of-hearing fans.

Dedicated accessibility and inclusion information on Angel City's website, app, Matchday Guide emails, and A-Z Guide so neurodivergent and disabled fans can plan their visit with confidence.

Co-created storytelling and player content that highlight disability inclusion, belonging, and accessible fandom.

On matchdays, fans will be able to access sensory kits, including noise-reducing headphones, sunglasses, and tactile fidgets, through BMO Stadium's Guest Experience Center as part of the venue's broader accessibility services. Angel City staff will receive specialized inclusion training from Easterseals to ensure guests with disabilities feel welcomed before, during, and after each event.

"Easterseals collaboration with Angel City to provide sensory-friendly kits, inclusion training and other educational opportunities shows the power of partnership in ensuring a truly inclusive guest experience in the arena," said Nancy Weintraub, Chief Advancement Officer, ESSC. "We are working together to build accessibility into the foundation of sports and entertainment- from the

information fans see online before a match to the support they deserve in the stands. Together, we're ensuring that guests with disabilities can show up as they are and continue to be fully engaged members of the Angel City community."

"Angel City was founded on the belief that sport is a powerful driver of equity and belonging," said Laura Flynn, ACFC Chief Revenue Officer. "Partnering with Easterseals allows us to deepen that commitment by reimagining what an accessible matchday looks like, from sensory supports and interpreters to staff training and community education. We want every fan, of every ability, to feel that BMO Stadium is their home."

Sensory sensitivities are common among autistic individuals and among those with other disabilities. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 25% of U.S. residents, more than 70 million people, have a disability, and prevalence rates in California are among the highest in the nation. One in 31 children in the U.S. is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), with even higher prevalence reported in California. Initiatives like Easterseals' accessibility partnerships in major sports venues help ensure that families are not excluded from the joy of live events because of disability-related needs.

The Angel City partnership launches as Easterseals marks Autism Acceptance Month with its "Every 1 with Autism Belongs" campaign, focusing on creating belonging in the community, school, work and home for people with autism. Throughout the 2026 season, Easterseals and Angel City will activate at Fan Fests, in-stadium, and through community programming to raise awareness of disability inclusion and connect fans to Easterseals services and resources.

This collaboration adds to Easterseals' growing portfolio of sports and entertainment partners, which includes SoFi Stadium and the Los Angeles Chargers, where Easterseals helped design permanent Sensory Spaces and trained staff on disability inclusion. Together with Angel City, Easterseals continues to demonstrate how clubs can transform accessibility from a compliance requirement into a meaningful, community-centered experience.







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