Denver Summit FC Announces Safeway as Official Grocery Store and Proud Partner

Published on April 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







Denver Summit FC is thrilled to announce Safeway as the club's official grocery store and a proud partner of the club.

This partnership brings together two brands with a shared commitment to serving the Colorado community. As part of the agreement, Safeway will collaborate with Summit FC on in-store activations and the development of a co-branded, community platform designed to make a meaningful impact across the state.

"We're excited to welcome Safeway as a proud partner and our official grocery store," said Denver Summit FC Vice President of Business Operations and Strategy, Kaley Cohen. "Safeway is a brand that is deeply embedded in the daily lives of our fans. We are looking forward to engaging with our fans in a new way through this partnership."

"As Denver's local grocer for nearly a century, our commitment has always been rooted in caring for the people and communities of this city and across Colorado," said Brad Street, Safeway Mountain West Division President. "This partnership is a natural extension of that commitment, bringing us closer to our neighbors as we celebrate the inaugural season of Denver Summit FC and look ahead to the positive impact we can make together."







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