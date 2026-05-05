Carson Pickett Named Denver Summit FC's Nominee for the 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award Presented by Nationwide

Published on May 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced Pickett as Denver Summit FC's nominee for the 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, recognizing her exceptional commitment to service and her dedication to supporting children with limb differences. As part of her nomination Nationwide will donate $5,000 to Pickett's charity of choice, Hand Camp of Colorado, a non-profit organization that is dedicated to empowering children born with or having an upper extremity difference.

"Growing up without my left arm from the elbow down has shaped how I see the world- not as something limited, but as something adaptable," said Pickett. "I've learned first hand that challenges don't define your potential; the support, encouragement and opportunities around you do. That's why I'm passionate about supporting children with limb differences. I understand what it feels like to navigate a world that isn't always designed with you in mind and how important it is to feel seen, included and capable."

Fans will have the opportunity to vote for Pickett as part of the Fan Impact Challenge winner of the award, with the winner receiving $10,000 toward their chosen community organization during fan voting Aug. 14-29. The overall winner will receive $50,000 for their partnered charity, which will be announced during Championship Weekend.

Introduced in 2024, the Lauren Holiday Impact Award celebrates the legacy of Lauren Holiday-a two-time Olympic gold medalist, FIFA Women's World Cup champion, National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee, and recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian ESPY Award-by recognizing players who embody her dedication to service and leadership.







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