Utah Royals Searching Fifth Consecutive Win over Houston Dash at Home

Published on May 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







After a historic run on the road, the Utah Royals FC (4-1-2, 15 pts., 5th NWSL) now return home to host the Houston Dash (3-1-2, 10 pts., 7th NWSL) at American First Field on Wednesday, May 6. This matchup will be the 12th between the Utah Royals and Houston Dash, and is guaranteed to be an exciting contest.

The Royals are on a four-game win streak after their 1-0 victory over Angel City FC last Saturday in Southern California-the first time the achievement has been made in URFC history. The victory also marked the first three-game road win streak in club history for Utah and the club's third-straight shutout this season. URFC now turns its attention homeward in their highly anticipated clash against the Houston Dash.

A Strong URFC Back Line

URFC continues to have a reliable defense, seeing an incredibly strong back line following their third straight shutout early in the 2026 campaign.

The starting lineup for the Royals' defense the last two games has consisted of Ironwoman Kate Del Fava, veteran Kaleigh Riehl, Danish international Janni Thomsen, and defender Nuria Rábano.

The center back pairing of Del Fava and Riehl has only grown more reliable throughout the season, building on a partnership that has grown since 2024. Del Fava and Riehl have been consistent presences on the back line. During the Royals match against Seattle, Del Fava and Riehl swapped sides with Del Fava playing on the right alongside Thomsen, their partnership the foundation for a strong Royals' back line. While Riehl returned to the left side of the center back pairing, alongside Spaniard Rábano whose composure in possession gives Riehl a stable passing option wide.

Thomsen was inserted into the lineup after recording during the Royals 1-0 victory against the Chicago Stars FC, the first shutout of the 2026 campaign. While the right-back has played a larger role offensively in previous games, she is still third in defensive clearances behind Del Fava and Riehl.

On the left, Spanish defender Rábano, who earned her first start of the 2026 season during URFC's 3-0 victory against Seattle after returning from a preseason injury, has returned from injury without missing a step, slotting in on the left side of the defense.

Over the last two years, this backline has been the first choice for the Royals, but due to injuries and rotation, they have only played seven total matches together. However, in that time frame the back four of Thomsen, Del Fava, Riehl and Rábano have collected 17 points from even games while any other group of four in that time has collected 21 points from 20 games.

With only 6 goals conceded this year the back line is looking strong as ever and should be able to handle the threat of Houston Dash's aggressive attack.

The 2026 Season: A Historic Start

The Utah Royals have had a momentous start to the 2026 season, marking multiple significant milestones in their last few matches during only their third year as a franchise.

While the Royals are currently on their first-ever four-game winning streak in club history, they are also on a three-game road winning streak.

During URFC's 3-0 victory over Seattle on Sunday, the Royals marked the largest away win in club history and Utah's first road victory over Seattle since 2019. The result put the Royals into the top three of the NWSL standings for the first time since 2019 and then Utah followed it up with a gutsy 1-0 win away at Angel City FC.

URFC team captain Paige Cronin, making her first start of the 2026 season since returning from injury, scored in just the first 50 seconds of the match against Seattle. The goal signifies the fastest in club history, the first goal scored by the Royals within the opening minute, and the 14th fastest goal in NWSL history.

Cronin was able to keep the goal contributions flowing in LA, finding Cloé Lacasse in the box in the 33rd minute to take the lead. Lacasse's goal was her second of the season, bringing her level with three other players (Tatumn Milazzo, Lara Prašnikar, Mina Tanaka).

Milestones keep piling up as the victory over Angel City FC marked the first time the Royals have recorded three straight shutout wins since 2019. USWNT goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn made her return to the starting lineup and followed up the start with a four save performance and a nomination for Save of the Week for her effort against ACFC forward Sveindis Jónsdóttir in the 77th minute.

Looking Ahead

With an aggressive attack, a propensity for making history this season, and the strongest back line in URFC history, the home match against the Houston Dash is sure to be an exciting face-off.

Wednesday's home match against the Houston Dash is set to kick off at 8:00 p.m. MT at American First Field. Tickets are available for purchase.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 5, 2026

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