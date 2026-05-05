Five Washington Spirit Players Named to NWSL's Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime

Published on May 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - Five Washington Spirit players have been named to the NWSL's Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime, for their performances during April competition, the league announced today. Following the Spirit's flawless month, nearly half of April's team of the month is made up of players from the District, with no other club having more than one player on the team. Goalkeeper Sandy MacIver, defenders Esme Morgan and Tara Rudd, midfielder Leicy Santos and forward Trinity Rodman all represent the Spirit with the monthly honor.

MacIver makes her first appearance on the monthly Best XI, being named the top goalkeeper in the league for her stellar performance in April. MacIver didn't allow a single goal last month, leading the Spirit to a 3-0-0 record as the side vaulted up to second on the league table. The goalkeeper also set a new club record with four consecutive shutouts, having kept a clean sheet in the Spirit's final match of March as well.

On the back line, center backs Esme Morgan and Tara Rudd also make their debuts on the Best XI of the Month. Morgan and Rudd led a defending third that allowed just five shots on target across the entire month of April en route to three wins and three clean sheets for the Spirit. Both members of the center back duo have also seen all 720 minutes of action for the Spirit through eight matches this season.

In the attacking third, midfielder Leicy Santos makes her debut on the Best XI as well while forward Trinity Rodman earns her fifth such nod. Across three matches in April, Rodman and Santos combined for four goals and one assist with both scoring match-winners in the last two matches of the month. Santos now has three goals and an assist on the season and Rodman sits at three goals and three assists with all coming in the last three matches. Rodman also reached 30 goals and 20 assists in her regular season career, becoming the youngest player in NWSL history to do so.

The NWSL Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime is selected each month of the regular season by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league on a consistent basis and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent.

The Spirit will next take the pitch at Audi Field on Saturday, May 30 when it takes on Seattle Reign FC. Kicking off at 6:30 p.m. EDT, the match will be Washington's last contest before the league-wide June break. Tickets are available at WashingtonSpirit.com/tickets.







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