Houston Dash Hit the Road for a Midweek Clash against Utah Royals FC

Published on May 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash travel to Salt Lake City for their first midweek game of the season as they face Utah Royals FC on Wednesday, May 6 at 9 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the match live on CBS Sports and stream it on Paramount+ starting at 8:55 p.m. CT.

The Dash have collected 10 points through their first six matches of the season (3-2-1 WLD), marking the third time in club history the team has reached double-digit points at this stage of a campaign. Houston enters Wednesday's match following a scoreless draw against Seattle Reign FC last weekend at Shell Energy Stadium. The result marked the third clean sheet of the season for goalkeeper Jane Campbell, who recorded her 45th career regular-season shutout. Midfielder Sarah Puntigam also reached a milestone in the match, making her 50th regular-season appearance after entering in the second half.

Midfielder Kiki Van Zanten and forward Kat Rader continue to lead Houston's offense. Rader has been a key playmaker for Houston, leading the team with 14 chances created this season, while Van Zanten remains a consistent scoring threat and was recently named to the April Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime. Together, the duo has helped Houston generate consistent opportunities in front of goal as the team looks to convert chances on the road.

Defensively, Campbell continues to anchor the Dash and is two matches away from reaching 200 appearances across all competitions for the club and could become the first goalkeeper to reach this mark with a single club. Houston's backline has shown consistency early in the season, helping record three clean sheets and limiting opponents in key moments. Defender Leah Klenke leads the group with 34 clearances, while Paige Nielsen has a team-high eight interceptions and Avery Patterson leads the team with 46 duels won, underscoring the collective defensive effort across the group.

Wednesday's match marks Houston's first midweek test of the season and the first of three road matches in a seven-game month stretch prior to the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup. The Dash will look to maintain their early-season momentum while continuing to build consistency away from home.

Utah enters Wednesday's contest on a four-game winning streak and a five-match unbeaten run. The Royals most recently earned a 1-0 victory over Angel City FC behind a goal from forward Cloé Lacasse, who has now scored in back-to-back matches. Utah has also recorded three consecutive clean sheets during its current run.

The Royals hold the edge in recent meetings between the two sides, earning seven points across four matches during the 2024 and 2025 seasons (2-1-1). In the last meeting between the two sides, Houston fell 2-0 at America First Field. Utah found an early breakthrough in the fourth minute through a set-piece finish from defender Kaleigh Riehl, before doubling the lead just before halftime with a long-range strike from Paige Monaghan. Campbell recorded five saves in the match as Houston generated several chances but was unable to convert.

Utah's attack is led by Lacasse, Mina Tanaka and Lara Prašnikar who each tally two goals this season while captain Paige Cronin has also been a consistent presence in the Royal's offense, contributing to a goal in four consecutive regular-season appearances dating back to last year.

The Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, May 9 to host Denver Summit FC for Women's Empowerment Night, presented by United Airlines. This match will feature a meet and greet with WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes prior to kickoff. For tickets and additional information, visit HoustonDash.com.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 5, 2026

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