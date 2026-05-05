Aissata Traore Wins NWSL Goal of the Week
Published on May 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Boston Legacy FC News Release
Boston, MA - Boston Legacy forward Aïssata Traoré has won NWSL goal of the week for her stunning half-volley equalizer against the Denver Summit on May 3.
Traoré is currently the Legacy's team leader in goals (2) and tied for second on assists (1). She also leads the team in shots (16) and is tied with Sammy Smith for shots on goal (5). Traoré signed with the Legacy in 2025 as the first player from Mali to sign in NWSL. Since then she has emerged as a star forward for the club with her ability to exploit space in the final third under high defensive pressure.
The Legacy will next play Gotham FC away at Sports Illustrated Stadium on May 9 at 6:30 PM ET, live on ION. They will return home on May 12 at 7:00 PM ET at Gillette Stadium against the Orlando Pride.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 5, 2026
- Aissata Traore Wins NWSL Goal of the Week - Boston Legacy FC
- Houston Dash Hit the Road for a Midweek Clash against Utah Royals FC - Houston Dash
- Carson Pickett Named Denver Summit FC's Nominee for the 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award Presented by Nationwide - Denver Summit FC
- Goalkeeper Morgan Messner Signs Portland Thorns Contract Extension - Portland Thorns FC
- Houston Dash Hit the Road for a Midweek Clash against Utah Royals FC - Houston Dash
- Utah Royals Searching Fifth Consecutive Win over Houston Dash at Home - Utah Royals FC
- San Diego Wave FC Defender Kennedy Wesley Named to NWSL Best XI for April - San Diego Wave FC
- Portland Thorns Announce Bank of America as Partner to Expand Community Access to Soccer and Official Wealth Management Partner - Portland Thorns FC
- Five Washington Spirit Players Named to NWSL's Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime - Washington Spirit
- Gotham FC's Rose Lavelle Named to NWSL Best XI of the Month for April - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Houston Dash Midfielder Kiki Van Zanten Named to April Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime - Houston Dash
- Orlando Pride Launch "First Match on Us" Program - Orlando Pride
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Other Recent Boston Legacy FC Stories
- Aissata Traore Wins NWSL Goal of the Week
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- Boston Legacy FC Takes on Rival Expansion Team Denver Summit at Home
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