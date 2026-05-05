Aissata Traore Wins NWSL Goal of the Week

Published on May 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC News Release







Boston, MA - Boston Legacy forward Aïssata Traoré has won NWSL goal of the week for her stunning half-volley equalizer against the Denver Summit on May 3.

Traoré is currently the Legacy's team leader in goals (2) and tied for second on assists (1). She also leads the team in shots (16) and is tied with Sammy Smith for shots on goal (5). Traoré signed with the Legacy in 2025 as the first player from Mali to sign in NWSL. Since then she has emerged as a star forward for the club with her ability to exploit space in the final third under high defensive pressure.

The Legacy will next play Gotham FC away at Sports Illustrated Stadium on May 9 at 6:30 PM ET, live on ION. They will return home on May 12 at 7:00 PM ET at Gillette Stadium against the Orlando Pride.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 5, 2026

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