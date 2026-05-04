Boston Legacy Secure First Win in Club History

Published on May 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC News Release







Foxborough, MA - In front of a crowd of 12,524 at Gillette Stadium, Boston Legacy FC earned their first win in club history, prevailing in a 3-2 comeback victory over fellow expansion side Denver Summit FC.

The opening minutes of the game saw considerable action in the midfield from both Boston and Denver. The match was back and forth, both teams playing small ball and fighting for 50-50 balls as they sought to penetrate down the field.

The Legacy created several opportunities early on, at one point forcing Denver goalkeeper Abby Smith to make a leaping save right on the goal line. Despite Boston's aggression, it was Denver who found the back of the net first: Yazmeen Ryan capitalized on a one-on-one in the 18' to slip a composed strike just inside Murphy at the far post and give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

Following the Summit goal, Boston maintained pressure as they pursued their equalizer. In the 42', Nichelle Prince slipped a ball to the corner of the six-yard box for Alba Caño, whose driven ball across the face of the goal couldn't find a finisher. The equalizer for Boston came just a minute later on a corner kick. Nichelle Prince delivered a strong header into the far post after some commotion in Denver's box following the set piece. The Legacy kept up the pressure to close out the half, carrying the momentum into the break.

The second half began as back-and-forth as the first. The first change came in the 55' with Jorelyn Carabalí on for Sammy Smith, which pushed Bianca St-Georges into an attacking position. Boston made two more substitutions in the 70': Laurel Ansbrow in for Laís Araújo and Aïssata Traoré in for Amanda Gutierres. The fresh legs made an immediate impact. Traoré quickly established herself as a threat, chasing down a ball into the box in the 73' and finding herself in a tight footrace with Denver's Smith, resulting in the two colliding as Smith scrambled to make the save. Boston kept up the energy, prioritizing quick and aggressive play.

Denver re-took the lead in the 76', with a left-footed strike from Natasha Flint into the top corner. Boston responded with renewed energy from two more substitutions in the 80': Chloe Ricketts on for Barb Olivieri and Aleigh Gambone on for Alba Caño. The Legacy secured their equalizer at 89' after a series of patient give-and-gos in the corner. The one-two game created space for Traoré to set herself up with a perfect first touch right around the penalty spot and volley the ball into the net with precision.

With the score tied up, Boston fed off the momentum of the goal and upped the pressure. They saw results in stoppage time; at 90+4', Traoré played the ball to St-Georges in the center of the 18-yard box. After a couple of deliberate touches towards the goalkeeper to draw her in, St-Georges calmly slipped the ball on the ground into the corner to go up 3-2 and secure the club's first-ever win.

Starting XI: Casey Murphy, Emerson Elgin, Laís Araújo, Bianca St-Georges, Annie Karich, Josefine Hasbo, Alba Caño, Barbara Olivieri, Sammy Smith, Nichelle Prince (C), Amanda Gutierres

Substitutes: Laurel Ivory, Laurel Ansbrow, Sophia Lowenberg, Jorelyn Carabali, Aleigh Gambone, Aïssata Traoré, Chloe Ricketts, Ella Stevens, Amanda Allen

BY THE NUMBERS

Attendance: 12,524

Shots: Boston Legacy 19, Denver Summit 9

Shots on goal: Boston Legacy 8, Denver Summit 3

Corner Kicks: Boston Legacy 4, Denver Summit 1

Fouls: Boston Legacy 14, Denver Summit 9

Yellow Cards: Boston Legacy 1, Denver Summit 1

Red Cards: None

Saves: Boston Legacy 1, Denver Summit 3

UP NEXT

The Legacy play at Gotham FC on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at 6:30 pm, live on ION.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 3, 2026

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