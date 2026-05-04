San Diego Wave FC Falls 1-0 to Bay FC at Snapdragon Stadium

Published on May 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release









San Diego Wave FC defender Perle Morroni vs. Bay FC

(San Diego Wave FC) San Diego Wave FC defender Perle Morroni vs. Bay FC(San Diego Wave FC)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC fell 1-0 to Bay FC at Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday night.

Bay FC took an early lead in the fifth minute when midfielder Taylor Huff initiated the attack, threading a ball through the backline to Racheal Kundananji. The forward finished with a first-time left-footed strike, scoring what would stand as the game-winner.

San Diego was rewarded a penalty in the 16th minute that Kenza Dali stepped up to take, but her attempt struck the post and was cleared away.

The Wave continued to push for an equalizer throughout the match, outshooting Bay FC 14-10 and controlling the majority of possession. Despite the attacking pressure, San Diego was unable to find the back of the net.

Next on the schedule: San Diego and Los Angeles will face off at BMO Stadium on Saturday, May 8 at 4:00 p.m. PT. The match between the Wave and Angel City will be broadcast live on ION with tickets for Wave FC's traveling supporters available here.

Social: Twitter - @sandiegowavefc | Instagram - @sandiegowavefc | Facebook

Box Score:

San Diego Wave FC 0:1 Bay FC

Scoring Summary:

BAY - Kundananji (1) (Huff, 1) 5'

Misconduct Summary:

BAY - Hutton (Caution) 12'

BAY - Cometti (Caution) 15'

BAY - Lema (Caution) 43'

BAY - Denton (Caution) 47'

SD - Dudinha (Caution) 54'

SD - Morroni (Caution) 59'

SD - Eidevall (Red Card) 86'

San Diego Wave FC: GK Haračić, D Morroni (Byars 84'), D McNabb, D Wesley ©, D Van Zanten (Pickett 78'), M Fazer (Ascanio 65'), M Dali, M Godfrey (Corley 65'), F Dudinha, F Ludmila, F Portilho (Barcenas 65')

Subs not used: GK Agudelo, D Harrison, D Arias, M Fusco

Bay FC: GK Silkowitz, D Denton, D Anderson, D Cometti (Moreau 80'), D Collins, M Hutton, M Bebar, F Kundananji (Conti 69'), M Bailey, F Huff (Hubly 88'), F Lema

Subs not used: GK Allen, D Courtnall, M Boade,M Shepherd, F Gamero, F Johnson

Stats Summary: SD / BAY

Shots: 14 / 10

Shots on Target: 6 / 3

Saves: 2 / 6

Corners: 4 / 2

Fouls: 13 / 11

Offsides: 1 / 0

Possession: 54% / 46%

Attendance: 13,508

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 3, 2026

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