Denver Summit FC Match Notes at Boston Legacy FC

Published on May 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







DENVER SUMMIT FC at BOSTON LEGACY FC

Sunday, May 3 - 3 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. MT - Gillette Stadium - Foxborough, Mass.

Watch: CBS / The Spot Denver 3

TODAY'S MATCH

Denver Summit FC (1-3-2, 5 pts) faces fellow 2026 expansion team in Boston Legacy FC (0-5-1, 1 pt).

Boston earned its first point in franchise history on Wednesday, earning a 2-2 draw against North Carolina ... entering the match, Boston had scored just one goal on the season.

Denver enters the match coming off a 3-2 loss against San Diego at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park last Saturday.

LAST TIME OUT

Denver entered the match scoreless in its last three fixtures but quickly changed the tune with Melissa Kössler scoring in the 15th minute (her fourth of the season), and Tash Flint scoring in the 32nd minute (her second).

San Diego took control in the second half, with Lia Godfrey scoring in the 49th minute to snap Denver's three-game shutout streak and ultimately came back for a 3-2 win.

This marked the first time all season San Diego conceded more than one goal ... both teams entered the match with just three goals conceded on the season.

WHEREAS DENVER SUMMIT FC...

On Monday, Colorado Governor Jared Polis declared April 27 "Denver Summit FC Day" in the state of Colorado.

The event at the capital was celebrated by Controlling Owner Rob Cohen, President Jen Millet, General Manager Curt Johnson, Colorado native players Janine Sonis, Ally Brazier, Jordan Nytes and Meg Bode and many Summit staff members.

"Colorado is the best place to train and compete, and we're inspired by Summit FC," Polis said. "It's especially meaningful to see Colorado's youngest soccer players look up to and cheer on some of the best athletes in the world, right here at home, for Colorado's newest professional sports team."

LOOK TO THE PEAK

Entering the weekend, Abby Smith is tied for the league lead with 25 saves, while Melissa Kössler is tied for second in the league with four goals.

THE KICKOFF

Denver Summit FC made NWSL history with an announced attendance of 63,004 at Empower Field at Mile High on March 28, surpassing the previous record of 40,091 set by Bay FC and Washington last year at Oracle Park.

PICK ME

Carson Pickett enters the match with 14,977 NWSL minutes played and 190 caps ... when she reached 15,000, she will become the 19th player in league history to reach the milestone.

IRON WOMEN

Defender Kaleigh Kurtz extended her consecutive start streak to 120 games and has also played 10,762 consecutive regular season minutes ... she has played every possible minute of the regular season since June 26, 2021 ... both are the longest active streaks in the league.

Kurtz and goalkeeper Abby Smith have each played every minute for Summit FC this season, two of 42 players to do so for their respective teams thus far into the season.

GIVE BACK

On April 28, Carson Pickett was announced as Denver's Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee.

This season, Pickett will partner with Hand Camp Colorado, an organization dedicated to empowering children born with upper limb different.

NONE SHALL PASS

Goalkeeper Abby Smith was named to the NWSL Best XI for March.

Smith executed a league-leading 20 saves in the month while turning in clean sheets on March 25 at Gotham FC and March 28 vs. Washington Spirit FC ... she added a third clean sheet on

On March 20 at Orlando, she logged her 250th career NWSL save, becoming the 13th goalkeeper in history to reach that mark.

Smith logged three consecutive clean sheets March 25-April 4 for the first time since 888 ... her 18 career clean sheets trail only Chicago's Katie Atkinson (19) among active players.

ON MOUNTAIN TIME

Summit FC's inaugural roster included four Colorado natives in forward Ally Brazier (Colorado Springs), defender Janine Sonis (Highlands Ranch), goalkeeper Jordan Nytes (Aurora) and midfielder Meg Boade (Lone Tree).

Midfielder Jordan Baggett (Highlands Ranch) is also a part of Denver Summit FC's roster, but is out on maternity leave, while midfielder Lindsey Heaps (Golden) will join the team this summer.

A total of 21 players in NWSL (including Heaps) are from Colorado, third most behind California (72) and Texas (23) ... six of those 21 are rostered with the Summit.

INTERNATIONAL

Seven Denver Summit FC players were called up to represent their countries during the April FIFA international break including: Janine Sonis (Canada), Emma Regan (Canada), Pauline Peyrayd-Magnin (France), Yuzuki Yamamoto (Japan), Ayo Oke (U.S. U-23), Yuna McCormack (U.S. U-23) and Lourdes Bosch (Mexico U-23).







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