Player Spotlight: McGlynn and Lacasse Elevate Red-Hot Royals over Angel City

Published on May 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







Utah Royals FC extended its unbeaten run to five with four straight wins including two road wins in a row in stadiums where the Royals had never won before. A first half goal from Cloé Lacasse as well as a stellar performance between the sticks from Mandy McGlynn were the driving forces behind Utah's first ever victory over Angel City FC.

McGlynn Announces Her Return with a Shutout

USWNT goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn made her return to the starting lineup on Saturday, slotting back in between the uprights after making her season debut last weekend at Seattle. Entering the weekend, Angel City FC entered the match with a league-leading eight goal scorers as well as the highest rate of goals per game with 2.20 (11 goals in 5 matches).

During the match, McGlynn faced four total shots on frame, saving all of them, including two sharp reflex saves, one in each half. The goalkeeper also claimed two crosses and punched three balls clear, emphasizing the command she has over her 18-yard box. McGlynn's importance was not just highlighted by her performance as a shot stopper, as her 32 total passes were tied for first with defender Kaleigh Riehl.

Lacasse Extends Club Goal Scoring Streak

With her goal against Angel City FC, Lacasse extended a club record scoring streak which dates back to August of 2025. In that time, the Royals have scored in 16 consecutive matches. Lacasse herself has played a major part in maintaining that record, scoring two goals in the last two games and recording two assists so far this season. The Canadian forward's two goals this season along with her assists have elevated her to the top of the Golden Boot rankings for the Royals, as four players have two goals in 2026 (Mina Tanaka, Tatumn Milazzo, Lara Prasnikar).

Lacasse began the year in a rich vein of providing form, recording two assists for club in the opening week and adding an international assist along the way against Brazil. With the Canadian winger adding goals to her 2026 arsenal, the Royals have yet another forward with her eyes on the Golden Boot.

What's Next

After battling on the road, the Utah Royals FC will return home to host the Houston Dash on Wednesday, May 6 at America First Field. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. MT and tickets are available for purchase here. Following the home match, the Royals return to the road, heading to fellow 2024 expansion side, Bay FC.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 3, 2026

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