Utah Royals FC in Pursuit of First-Ever Win at Angel City

Published on April 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







With momentum building quickly after three consecutive victories, Utah Royals FC (3-2-1, 10 pts., 3rd NWSL) now heads to the Golden State in pursuit of yet another win on the road. Angel City FC (3-2-0, 9 pts., 5th NWSL) awaits URFC's arrival for the top-of-the-table clash this Saturday, May 2 at BMO Stadium - a highly-anticipated match for both sides.

The Royals have now vaulted themselves to third in the NWSL after Sunday's record-setting 3-0 road win at Seattle Reign, its highest weekly ranking in Club history. The victory also marked the largest road win ever in six seasons, across two iterations.

Looking Back to Look Forward

URFC showcased its attacking ability early and often in the Pacific Northwest on Sunday, scoring three goals in the first half - the first two marking debuts. Captain Paige Cronin returned from injury to set the record for fastest goal in Club history, with her strike at the 50-second mark, recording her season debut goal in her first start of 2026.

Midfielder Narumi also made history, scoring her first goal for the Club inside the first eight minutes. Her goal awarded the Royals another record for fastest two-goal advantage, surpassing its record set back in 2025, when URFC scored two in 18 minutes against Bay FC.

In first-half stoppage time, defender Ana Tejada found Canadian midfielder Cloé Lacasse, who brought the score to 3-0, a scoreline that held through to the final whistle.

A Consistent Attack

Ever since the match against Portland Thorns on August 29, 2025, URFC has refused to leave the pitch without finding the back of the net. Opposing defenses have yet to record a clean sheet during this stretch, as the Royals continue to find ways to break through to the final third, regardless of the opponent. In fact in the last 15 matches that the Royals have played, the club has earned 27 points (W8, D3, L4) which is only one point behind 2025 NWSL Shield Winners Kansas City Current (28)

While the Royals have spent much of the fall and early spring in a 4-2-3-1 formation, recent matches have seen the Royals lean more frequently into a 4-3-3 as their attack has evolved. Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets has strategically adjusted with the addition of new attackers and various injuries, but the objective has remained unchanged: get on the board- and Utah has delivered.

Since the scoring streak began in August, Mina Tanaka and Paige Cronin have led the club in goals, with six each. Janni Thomsen follows closely behind with three and Tatumn Milazzo and Lara Prašnikar have two apiece. The distribution of goals across multiple players has been central to Utah's offensive consistency, undoubtedly fueling its recent unbeaten stretch.

Familiar Faces

Utah has also added roots from within the league, bringing in Madison Hammond and Miyabi - both of whom previously featured for Angel City FC - before making the move to Utah for the 2026 season. Hammond spent four seasons in Los Angeles as a steady midfield presence, while Miyabi added defensive depth last year with ACFC. Both now provide Utah with valuable NWSL experience and a direct connection to the opposition, adding another layer of familiarity to the awaited matchup.

With an elevated third-place standing in the NWSL table - two spots and a point above ACFC - the Royals arrive Saturday with a chance to break through and earn their first win against Angel City in franchise history. Coming off of a four-match unbeaten run that has seen Jimmy Coenraets' side accrue 10 points in the four games, including seven earned on the road and now three consecutive victories, the Royals head into Saturday riding momentum.

This weekend's road match is set to kick off at BMO Stadium at 6:45 PM MT, and fans can stream the match on ION TV (channel 16 in Utah). The Royals then return home to host the Houston Dash next Wednesday, May 6, at America First Field. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. MT. Tickets are available for purchase.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 30, 2026

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