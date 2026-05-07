Player Spotlight: Lacasse Nets Third-Straight Goal, Brown Scores Her First for Royals in 2-0 Victory over Houston
Published on May 7, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Utah Royals FC News Release
Utah Royals FC recorded its longest single-season win streak with a 2-0 victory over the Houston Dash in front of a home crowd. The fifth-straight win was achieved by a first-half Cloé Lacasse goal, a game-defining Kate Del Fava block, and a victory-clinching goal by hometown hero Courtney Brown.
Lacasse Scores in Three Straight Games
In the 38th minute-after multiple efforts on goal and aggression in the attack-Japanese international Mina Tanaka played a perfect incisive through ball to attacker Cloé Lacasse, who surged ahead, slotting a right-footed shot past the onrushing Jane Campbell.
The goal marked Lacasse's third game in a row that she has scored, after she found the game-winner against Angel City FC on Sunday. She joins teammates Paige Cronin and Brecken Mozingo as current players who have scored in three straight matches.
Del Fava Maintains Royals' Advantage
After Houston had a goal-scoring opportunity, ironwoman Kate Del Fava made a block on the line in the 38th minute, a save that helped Utah maintain their advantage.
Del Fava has started every match for Utah since the club returned to NWSL play in 2024. The defender has been a consistent driving force on the backline, helping limit Houston to just three total shots compared to Utah's 22 during this match. The win marks Utah's fourth-straight shutout. The Royals last conceded 378 minutes ago, a club record.
Brown Scores Her First for the Royals
Utah native Courtney Brown scored in the 87th minute when Tanaka wove through Houston's backline with the ball, passing to Brown on the right side who placed a right-footed shot past Campbell. The goal signifies Brown's first for the Royals, and assisted in leading the Royals to their first fifth-straight win in club history.
What's Next
The Royals will take on Bay FC on Sunday, May 10 at PayPal Park in San Jose. Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m. MT. Following the road match, the Royals will return home to host Racing Louisville at America First Field on Sunday, May 17 with kickoff set for 6:00 p.m. MT.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 7, 2026
- Orlando Pride Announce MultiÃÂ¢Ãâ¬Ãâyear Partnership with LaCroix - Orlando Pride
- Player Spotlight: Lacasse Nets Third-Straight Goal, Brown Scores Her First for Royals in 2-0 Victory over Houston - Utah Royals FC
- Seattle Reign FC Builds Toward World Cup Stage with Final Two Home Matches at Lumen Field - Seattle Reign FC
- NC Courage Travel to Orlando for Friday Night Showdown with Pride - North Carolina Courage
- What to Watch for as Racing Returns Home to Host Portland Thorns FC - Racing Louisville FC
- Utah Royals Stay Hot with 2-0 Home Win over Houston Dash - Utah Royals FC
- Houston Dash Drop Points in Utah - Houston Dash
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